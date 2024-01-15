James Carragher encouraged by Caley Thistle prospects after debut against Dundee United

James Carragher sees nothing for Caley Thistle to fear in the Championship after pushing leaders Dundee United all the way.

Inverness were hit by an 87th minute winner by United striker Tony Watt in Friday’s encounter at Caledonian Stadium.

The result was enough for Jim Goodwin’s men to return to the league summit, after Raith Rovers went down 2-1 against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Defender Carragher, who joined on loan from Wigan Athletic last week, was pitched straight in for his debut by manager Duncan Ferguson.

The 21-year-old saw plenty reason for encouragement following his first experience of the Scottish second-tier.

Carragher said: “It was tough. Obviously, I haven’t played for a while – my last game was probably a month ago.

“It was good to get my first game in against the so-called best team in the league. I think I did all right, but I know I can do a lot better.

“For my first game, it was good.

“It was a different type of game than what I’m used to, but that’s why I’ve come here, to get this type of football in me.

“I thought we played really well and should have won it. We had chances to win it, but we were unlucky with the deflected cross at the end and the tap-in at the back post.

“If that’s the best team in the league then we can take a lot of confidence from it.”

Carragher senior keen to make trip to Highlands

Carragher is the son of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who made more than 700 appearances for the Reds over a 17-year senior career at Anfield.

Although his father works as a prominent pundit for Sky Sports, Carragher insists he will be making the trip to the Highlands to watch him in action before the season is out.

He added: “He was made up. It could have been anywhere to get first team football but the fact that the manager spoke to my dad and agent, that was the selling point really.

“We got it done quickly, we didn’t want to be waiting around until later in the transfer window.

“We wanted it done quickly, to get up here to play on Friday.

“He is a busy man, to be fair, but he won’t miss my games.

“He is away on holiday at the minute but he was watching.

“My grandad and all the family members will definitely be coming up here, but a lot of them are on holiday right now. They were all watching on the TV.”

Ferguson was big factor in move

Carragher, who has been signed professionally with Wigan since 2021, is out on loan for the second time having played five games for National League side Oldham Athletic last season.

He says the influence of former Everton player Ferguson was a crucial factor in the move – with the Caley Jags boss having assured him he will be given plenty first team opportunities.

Carragher added: “He said over the phone to my agent it would be a good move for me.

“He said, obviously, I would have to play well but he has given me the opportunity to play every week and get good first team opportunities.

“That was the selling point. It’s a long way, but if you’re guaranteed football you go anywhere to get it.”