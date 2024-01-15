James Carragher encouraged by Caley Thistle prospects after debut against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

James Carragher encouraged by Caley Thistle prospects after debut against Dundee United

Inverness were defeated 1-0 by the Championship leaders, courtesy of Tony Watt's late goal.

By Andy Skinner
James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

James Carragher sees nothing for Caley Thistle to fear in the Championship after pushing leaders Dundee United all the way.

Inverness were hit by an 87th minute winner by United striker Tony Watt in Friday’s encounter at Caledonian Stadium.

The result was enough for Jim Goodwin’s men to return to the league summit, after Raith Rovers went down 2-1 against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Defender Carragher, who joined on loan from Wigan Athletic last week, was pitched straight in for his debut by manager Duncan Ferguson.

The 21-year-old saw plenty reason for encouragement following his first experience of the Scottish second-tier.

James Carragher in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Carragher said: “It was tough. Obviously, I haven’t played for a while – my last game was probably a month ago.

“It was good to get my first game in against the so-called best team in the league. I think I did all right, but I know I can do a lot better.

“For my first game, it was good.

“It was a different type of game than what I’m used to, but that’s why I’ve come here, to get this type of football in me.

“I thought we played really well and should have won it. We had chances to win it, but we were unlucky with the deflected cross at the end and the tap-in at the back post.

“If that’s the best team in the league then we can take a lot of confidence from it.”

Carragher senior keen to make trip to Highlands

Carragher is the son of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who made more than 700 appearances for the Reds over a 17-year senior career at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher. Image: Shutterstock.

Although his father works as a prominent pundit for Sky Sports, Carragher insists he will be making the trip to the Highlands to watch him in action before the season is out.

He added: “He was made up. It could have been anywhere to get first team football but the fact that the manager spoke to my dad and agent, that was the selling point really.

“We got it done quickly, we didn’t want to be waiting around until later in the transfer window.

“We wanted it done quickly, to get up here to play on Friday.

“He is a busy man, to be fair, but he won’t miss my games.

“He is away on holiday at the minute but he was watching.

“My grandad and all the family members will definitely be coming up here, but a lot of them are on holiday right now. They were all watching on the TV.”

Ferguson was big factor in move

Carragher, who has been signed professionally with Wigan since 2021, is out on loan for the second time having played five games for National League side Oldham Athletic last season.

He says the influence of former Everton player Ferguson was a crucial factor in the move – with the Caley Jags boss having assured him he will be given plenty first team opportunities.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Carragher added: “He said over the phone to my agent it would be a good move for me.

“He said, obviously, I would have to play well but he has given me the opportunity to play every week and get good first team opportunities.

“That was the selling point. It’s a long way, but if you’re guaranteed football you go anywhere to get it.”

More from Caley Thistle

David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle confirm departure of David Wotherspoon and Cillian Sheridan
Duncan Ferguson reacts after Inverness were not given a penalty against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson criticises Alan Muir's failure to award Caley Thistle penalty against Dundee United
Tony Watt tucks home Dundee United's late winner against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer deja vu as Dundee United strike late again at Caledonian Stadium
Charles Bannerman.
Remembering how Caley Thistle and Ross County were voted into Scottish league 30 years…
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Sean Welsh and Zak Delaney leave Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS
Danny Devine reflects on time with Caley Thistle as he closes in on 200…
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh set for shock Queen's Park switch - report
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, who is wary of Dundee United backlash
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wary of Dundee United backlash
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (left) and St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya in action in August, which was his last appearance for the Dark Blues.
Caley Thistle in loan link to Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
David Wotherspoon says potential Dundee United move is a 'great opportunity'

Conversation