Caley Thistle linked with in-form Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson

Caley Thistle have been linked with a move for Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson.

A report in the Belfast Telegraph claims Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson wants to bring the 22-year-old to Inverness.

Wilson has scored 17 goals in 12 appearances for NIFL Premiership side Cliftonville this season with a 3-0 defeat to Raith Rovers in the SPFL Trust Trophy the only game where he has failed to find the back of the net.

Caley Thistle face competition to land the in-form forward from clubs in England and Scotland.

Glentoran, Larne and Linfield are also keen on the former Brighton youth player whose preference is understood to be a move to either England or Scotland.

Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season.