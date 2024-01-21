Caley Thistle linked with in-form Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle linked with in-form Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson

The 22-year-old has netted 17 goals in 12 appearances this season.

By Danny Law
Cliftonville's Ben Wilson celescoring against Dungannon Swifts. Image: Shutterstock.
Cliftonville's Ben Wilson celescoring against Dungannon Swifts. Image: Shutterstock.

Caley Thistle have been linked with a move for Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson.

A report in the Belfast Telegraph claims Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson wants to bring the 22-year-old to Inverness.

Wilson has scored 17 goals in 12 appearances for NIFL Premiership side Cliftonville this season with a 3-0 defeat to Raith Rovers in the SPFL Trust Trophy the only game where he has failed to find the back of the net.

Caley Thistle face competition to land the in-form forward from clubs in England and Scotland.

Ben Wilson has been hitting the back of the net on a regular basis for Cliftonville this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Glentoran, Larne and Linfield are also keen on the former Brighton youth player whose preference is understood to be a move to either England or Scotland.

Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season.

 

