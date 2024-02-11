Fan view: Credit where credit’s due to Caley Thistle chiefs over battery storage plan victory

On Wednesday, Highland Council’s planning committee gave Caley Thistle’s battery farm scheme the green light – after planners had recommended it be thrown out. If what we are told is correct, this should put much-needed cash in the club’s coffers.

There have been times in recent years when fans have been heavily critical of senior Inverness officials, and, on occasions, the criticism has been justified.

This time, though, it seems to me that they have lobbied diligently and worked hard to explain the benefits of their plan and the vote has gone in their favour.

I know it’s not trendy to say positive things about those who run football clubs, but perhaps even this old cynic can find it in himself to tip his hat and congratulate those at Inverness Caledonian Thistle who have played a part in making this happen.

Saturday saw Caley Thistle bow out of the Scottish Cup.

With Hibs not in the best of form, hopes were high Inverness could spring a surprise.

It didn’t happen – and finding a way to win at home remains top of the list of things Duncan Ferguson needs to sort out.

It seems hard, based on what we have seen in recent times, to see us beating Partick Thistle at home in the Championship on Saturday, but I would be delighted to be proved wrong.

We are very capable of winning the following week’s trip to Arbroath, though.