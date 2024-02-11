Fan view: Credit where credit’s due to Caley Thistle chiefs over battery storage plan victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Credit where credit’s due to Caley Thistle chiefs over battery storage plan victory

The Inverness hierarchy won over Highland Council with the scheme - but Duncan Ferguson's team still need to find a way to win consistently in the Highlands.

By David Sutherland
Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner (R) with chairman Ross Morrison. Image: SNS.
On Wednesday, Highland Council’s planning committee gave Caley Thistle’s battery farm scheme the green light – after planners had recommended it be thrown out. If what we are told is correct, this should put much-needed cash in the club’s coffers.

There have been times in recent years when fans have been heavily critical of senior Inverness officials, and, on occasions, the criticism has been justified.

This time, though, it seems to me that they have lobbied diligently and worked hard to explain the benefits of their plan and the vote has gone in their favour. 

I know it’s not trendy to say positive things about those who run football clubs, but perhaps even this old cynic can find it in himself to tip his hat and congratulate those at Inverness Caledonian Thistle who have played a part in making this happen.

Saturday saw Caley Thistle bow out of the Scottish Cup.

With Hibs not in the best of form, hopes were high Inverness could spring a surprise.

It didn’t happen – and finding a way to win at home remains top of the list of things Duncan Ferguson needs to sort out.

It seems hard, based on what we have seen in recent times, to see us beating Partick Thistle at home in the Championship on Saturday, but I would be delighted to be proved wrong.

We are very capable of winning the following week’s trip to Arbroath, though.

