Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie’s dressing room message revealed by Jamie McGrath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie’s dressing room message revealed by Jamie McGrath

Fired-up skipper Shinnie issued a message in the dressing room after the Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock - despite being 'devastated' at missing the semi-final.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath has revealed captain Graeme Shinnie’s hard-hitting message delivered in the dressing room minutes after beating Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup.

Skipper Shinnie is suspended for the semi-final trip to Hampden having picked up a yellow card late on in the 3-1 last-eight win over Kilmarnock.

On a dramatic day,  Neil Warnock stepped down as interim boss immediately after that quarter-final victory to plunge the club further into turmoil.

First-team coach Peter Leven will be in the dugout against Dundee away on Wednesday as interim boss as the Dons bid to end a damaging crash in league form.

Warnock failed to win any of his six Premiership games in charge, taking just two points from 18 before exiting Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are 10 Premiership games without victory and have slumped to third bottom in the table.

The threat of being dragged into a relegation dog fight is very real for the Reds.

Aberdeen are just four points ahead of the relegation play-off spot, currently occupied by Ross County.

Shinnie was “devastated” following the defeat of Kilmarnock after receiving a booking that ruled him out for the Hampden semi.

But he still issued a rousing message to the managerless Reds in the Pittodrie dressing room.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

McGrath, 27, said: “Shinnie came in and said ‘we can’t let this be a one off’, we have to keep working and believing.

“It is a confidence thing as well and one win can turn it around.

“Dundee will be a tough game, but if we do what we did against Kilmarnock, we’ll give ourselves a really good chance.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with teammate Angus MacDonald (L) against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Angus MacDonald (L). Image: SNS.

What has gone wrong in Premiership for Aberdeen? McGrath’s take…

McGrath played a key role in the quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock.

The Republic of Ireland international fired Aberdeen ahead with the opening goal.

He then set up Shinnie with a sublime backheel for the Dons’ second.

A shot from McGrath was deflected into the goal to make it 3-1.

Aberdeen have already reached the League Cup final this season where they lost 1-0 to Rangers at Hampden.

Now they will return to the national stadium and are just one win away from another final.

And yet, Aberdeen have suffered a disastrous Premiership campaign with just six victories in 28 fixtures.

What has gone wrong in the league?

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

McGrath said: “I don’t think it is for the want of trying – that has always been there. The work-rate has never been questioned.

“Against Kilmarnock maybe we got a rub of fortune with some deflections going in, whereas the weeks before they weren’t.

“We defended brilliantly as well, as the boys at the back won everything.

“We won every ball and second ball and played well when the ball was on the floor.

“As a team we can be really happy with how we did – but we can’t let it be a one off.

“We have to bring that against Dundee on Wednesday.

“It’s been quite a while since we had that winning feeling in the dressing room.

“Hopefully we can build on it and go into the Dundee game full of confidence.”

Urgency for new manager increases

Warnock was appointed interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Barry Robson.

Having Warnock at the helm was supposed to give the Pittodrie hierarchy breathing space to identify, interview and appoint a new manager for next season and beyond.

The exit of Warnock after just 33 days and eight games has ramped up the urgency to appoint a new boss.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

A shortlist of managerial candidates has been compiled and the club plan to conduct interviews this week.

Some candidates are currently contracted to other clubs so the Dons must first seek permission to talk with them.

Aberdeen aim to appoint a permanent manager during the upcoming international break, which runs from March 18 to 26.

First-team coach Leven will oversee the team in interim charge.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack during a Scottish Cup quarter final against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

McGrath said: “We haven’t got the points we wanted so we have to keep working hard.

“If we work as hard as we did against Kilmarnock, we give ourselves a chance against anyone in the league.

“We have to go for three points against Dundee who are in form at the minute.

“It will be a similar game to the one against Kilmarnock where we have to win our battles all over the pitch.

“If we do that we will give ourselves a really good chance.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Neil Warnock's parting recruitment warning to Aberdeen board revealed
Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: Another summer revamp likely at Aberdeen as Neil Warnock departs
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Aberdeen fan view: A ludicrous and short-lived chapter comes to an abrupt end
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to interview new manager candidates this week - with further details on Neil…
2
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie urges Aberdeen to appoint a new manager NOW to bring stability…
Potential Aberdeen managerial candidates, from left, Stephen Robinson, Michael O'Neill and Darren Ferguson.
Aberdeen next manager: The runners and riders for the Dons job
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock reveals why he stepped down as Aberdeen interim boss and his parting…
5
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against…
On loan Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips at Aberdeen's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Midfielder Killian Phillips vows Aberdeen won't be bullied by Kilmarnock again
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock aims to deliver Scottish Cup semi-final spot for Aberdeen fans following tough…

Conversation