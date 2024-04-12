Emerging youngsters gain from Caley Thistle Women game-time

Caley Thistle Women’s talented teenagers will benefit from sampling the SWF Championship – despite promotion being out of reach until next year.

That’s the view of Inverness captain Kirsty Deans as the Highlanders prepare for their final two fixtures of an up-and-down campaign.

Deans will lead fourth-placed Inverness into action at East Fife’s Bayview Stadium on Sunday, with their opponents nine points clear in third with just two games to go.

The Caley Jags lost 6-2 at home to second-placed Ayr Unted last week, but it was also an afternoon for several under-18s and younger academy girls to sample a competitive matchday.

Cruel cup defeat was ‘turning point’

After such a strong start to the campaign, Inverness have fallen out of title contention in 2024, and Deans feels a sore Scottish Championship and League One Cup defeat in the winter signalled the start of their dip in form.

She said: “We started the season off positively and we had high expectations. We were meeting those in the first few months, which gave us real confidence.

“We were knocked out of the cup on penalties against Ayr United (in November, after coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2) and that was a bit of a turning point.

“We then had the winter break and a little bit of time off and we never really picked ourselves up from that strong start to our season.

“While we’re pleased to have made the top four, we’re disappointed, having started with such high expectations.

“It has, in some ways, been a blessing in disguise.

“We’ve had a few injuries to cope with and we’ve brought some girls up from the 18s, to allow them to have game-time without the pressure of challenging for a title or promotion – that’s been a positive towards the end of the season.

“Last weekend, we had five or six of the academy girls feature against Ayr, so that was a positive as well.”

Deans ready for ‘direct’ East Fife side

So far this season, Inverness have lost 3-2 at East Fife and 3-1 when they met in the Highlands.

Deans knows what they will be up against, but is confident Caley Thistle can stand up to the challenge.

She said: “We’ve had some pretty close games against East Fife so far and they have managed to just come out on top usually towards the end of the game.

“They are quite a direct team. They have some pretty quick wingers, along with good technical players up top.

“I’d like to think, having played them twice, we’d have learned from that and can match up a bit more.”

Viana bolsters visitors’ back line

The Inverness squad should be along similar lines to last week, with defender Bella Viana playing her second of three games since returning to the ICT fold for the home run, having trained and played recently with Partick Thistle.

Also in the Championship, fresh from thumping Hutchison Vale 11-1, Westhill club Westdyke could move into fifth spot if they defeat Morton for the second time in three weeks.

Can Inverurie Locos keep perfect record intact?

SWFL North’s top team Inverurie, who have won all 13 league fixtures this term, entertain second-placed Elgin City at Harlaw Park, while sixth-placed Grampian travel to Stonehaven, who are three positions lower.

The other SWFL North fixtures are: Arbroath v Dyce, Buchan v Dryburgh Athletic Development, Westdyke Thistle v Huntly.

It’s also the opening round of the Highland and Island League Cup, with the following matches: Caithness v Orkney Women, Nairn Ladies v Ross and Cromarty Women and Sutherland v holders Buckie Ladies.