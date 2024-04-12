Emerging youngsters gain from Caley Thistle Women game-time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Emerging youngsters gain from Caley Thistle Women game-time

Inverness skipper Kirsty Deans is pleased to see younger players break through in the closing weeks of the season.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle Women's captain Kirsty Deans is eyeing three points a East Fife on Sunday.
Caley Thistle Women's captain Kirsty Deans is eyeing three points a East Fife on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson

Caley Thistle Women’s talented teenagers will benefit from sampling the SWF Championship – despite promotion being out of reach until next year.

That’s the view of Inverness captain Kirsty Deans as the Highlanders prepare for their final two fixtures of an up-and-down campaign.

Deans will lead fourth-placed Inverness into action at East Fife’s Bayview Stadium on Sunday, with their opponents nine points clear in third with just two games to go.

The Caley Jags lost 6-2 at home to second-placed Ayr Unted last week, but it was also an afternoon for several under-18s and younger academy girls to sample a competitive matchday.

Cruel cup defeat was ‘turning point’

After such a strong start to the campaign, Inverness have fallen out of title contention in 2024, and Deans feels a sore Scottish Championship and League One Cup defeat in the winter signalled the start of their dip in form.

She said: “We started the season off positively and we had high expectations. We were meeting those in the first few months, which gave us real confidence.

“We were knocked out of the cup on penalties against Ayr United (in November, after coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2) and that was a bit of a turning point.

“We then had the winter break and a little bit of time off and we never really picked ourselves up from that strong start to our season.

“While we’re pleased to have made the top four, we’re disappointed, having started with such high expectations.

“It has, in some ways, been a blessing in disguise.

“We’ve had a few injuries to cope with and we’ve brought some girls up from the 18s, to allow them to have game-time without the pressure of challenging for a title or promotion – that’s been a positive towards the end of the season.

“Last weekend, we had five or six of the academy girls feature against Ayr, so that was a positive as well.”

Caley Thistle’s Kirsty Deans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Deans ready for ‘direct’ East Fife side

So far this season, Inverness have lost 3-2 at East Fife and 3-1 when they met in the Highlands.

Deans knows what they will be up against, but is confident Caley Thistle can stand up to the challenge.

She said: “We’ve had some pretty close games against East Fife so far and they have managed to just come out on top usually towards the end of the game.

“They are quite a direct team. They have some pretty quick wingers, along with good technical players up top.

“I’d like to think, having played them twice, we’d have learned from that and can match up a bit more.”

Viana bolsters visitors’ back line

The Inverness squad should be along similar lines to last week, with defender Bella Viana playing her second of three games since returning to the ICT fold for the home run, having trained and played recently with Partick Thistle.

Also in the Championship, fresh from thumping Hutchison Vale 11-1, Westhill club Westdyke could move into fifth spot if they defeat Morton for the second time in three weeks.

Can Inverurie Locos keep perfect record intact?

SWFL North’s top team Inverurie, who have won all 13 league fixtures this term, entertain second-placed Elgin City at Harlaw Park, while sixth-placed Grampian travel to Stonehaven, who are three positions lower.

The other SWFL North fixtures are: Arbroath v Dyce, Buchan v Dryburgh Athletic Development, Westdyke Thistle v Huntly.

It’s also the opening round of the Highland and Island League Cup, with the following matches: Caithness v Orkney Women, Nairn Ladies v Ross and Cromarty Women and Sutherland v holders Buckie Ladies.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson led Everton to last-gasp survival in 1998 - but wants Caley Thistle…
Ross Tokely, centre, celebrate after scoring against Caley Thistle in this season's North of Scotland Cup semi-final.
Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely, 45, to finally end playing career after current club…
Billy Mckay running on the pitch
Golden chance for Caley Thistle to grab safety lifeline if they defeat Queen's Park
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Duncan Shearer: Time is what the next Aberdeen manager needs most
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
'Strikers have got to score goals' - Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wants Alex…
Alex Samuel watches his winner fly in for Inverness against Arbroath.
Paul Third: Can Caley Thistle pull off the great escape?
Alex Samuel watches his winner fly in for Inverness against Arbroath.
Ross County loanee Alex Samuel eager to help keep Highland neighbours Caley Thistle in…
Caledonian STadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: SNS.
Appeal for Caley Thistle fans far and wide to back trust's new fund
Wallace Duffy sweeps Caley Thistle into the lead against Arbroath. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Caley Thistle tee up Hampden showdown after long-awaited home win against Arbroath
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle Supporters' Trust launch fund in bid for stronger ICT say

Conversation