Duncan Ferguson hasn’t had transfer kitty update amid proposed Caley Thistle takeover – but hopes to confirm Adam Mackinnon signing

Duncan Ferguson has had no talks about how a proposed takeover might boost his Caley Thistle transfer kitty – but aims to sign ex-Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon in time for the League One kick-off.

Ketan Makwana, of English sports, leisure and entertainment firm Seventy7 Ventures, looks set to become financially-embattled Inverness’ new majority shareholder.

The finer details of the deal are still being ironed out, with Panos Thomas stepping up to become interim chairman in the meantime, and fellow director Scott Young becoming vice-chairman.

This Saturday, ICT – relegated from the Championship in May – kick off their first season in the third tier for 25 years, at home to newly-promoted Dumbarton.

Ferguson revealed the takeover has yet to progress to the point he has had conversations about how it will impact his transfer budget.

But said: “Getting a new owner in is good for the club. There’s a bit of stability and positivity as a result.

“I’m sure we can go from strength to strength.”

While Ferguson awaits Seventy7’s deal to be concluded to free up funds, he now has some cash to work with after the transfer of defender Nikola Ujdur to Championship side Queen’s Park.

The manager confirmed, while ex-ICT defender Wallace Duffy is a transfer option, his priority is to try and secure highly-rated Isle of Lewis-born Adam Mackinnon, as well as a goalkeeper.

Ferguson keen to sign midfielder Mackinnon

Mackinnon, 21, who was on loan from County at Arbroath in last season’s Championship, is a free agent and was on trial at ICT last month – playing in the 1-0 friendly defeat at Raith Rovers.

Ferguson said: “We’re working on a couple of deals at the moment.

“Hopefully they can be done as soon as possible.

“I’m waiting to hear, but it might be before the weekend.

“We’ll see how the club progresses.

“Adam has been in training and we like him. We’re trying to get that deal done.

“He’s done well for me and he’s a local guy, which is part of our remit for recruitment.

“We’re in the process of making him the offer and hopefully we can get it done before the weekend.”

Keeper on trial could make bench for League One opener

ICT had no senior keepers left this summer after they opted not to offer a new deal to experienced number one Mark Ridgers, while Cammy Mackay moved to Brora Rangers.

It means they only had 16-year-old academy player Syzmon Rebilias on board, so they signed Dundee United keeper Jack Newman, 22, on loan as their starting goalie.

Ferguson said the cash coming in from Queen’s Park gives him hope both Mackinnon and another goalkeeper can be brought in before Saturday’s game.

He added: “I said maybe a month ago now that if I got one player out, that would free up funds, and at the moment what I’m hearing is that those funds are available to get me a player in.

“The club are in the process of trying to bring at least one player in for the weekend, and we’ll need to wait and see if that happens.

“We had to bring a goalkeeper in (Jack Newman) because our other option was a schoolboy who isn’t ready to be thrown in – it would be unfair to him.

“We’ve got another keeper in on trial. We’re going to find out if he will be prepared to go on the bench as a trialist to give us cover, because it’s a bit unfair to put a young kid on the bench.

“We like the kid, he’s got a bright future, but he’s got to develop, so we’re going to try and get a trialist goalkeeper on the bench if we can.”

Boss wants winning start for ICT fans

Inverness have a clean bill of health ahead of their Dumbarton opener, with striker Adam Brooks having recovered from a thigh injury suffered in last week’s 6-0 Premier Sports Cup loss to Dundee.

Stevie Farrell’s Dumbarton also lost 6-0 away in the cup, to another top-flight side in Aberdeen, and they have joined League One as a newly-promoted team from the League Two play-offs after beating Stirling Albion and Spartans on the way.

Ferguson is urging his Caley Thistle side to get their campaign off to a winning start before next weekend’s trip to Annan Athletic.

He said: “We’re at home with our fans behind us.

“I’m sure we will put in a very good performance and hopefully that gets us the win.

“Every game is a tough one. It’ll be no different against Dumbarton.

“We will try our very best to get a positive result.”