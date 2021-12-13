Peterhead: Ryan Duncan pleased to banish injury woes with first senior goal

Peterhead loanee Ryan Duncan was pleased to put a frustrating couple of months behind him and bag his first senior goal.

The teenager, who is on loan from Aberdeen, sustained a groin injury shortly after joining the Blue Toon and had not featured until Saturday’s 1-1 draw with East Fife.

But he came off the bench in the second half to rescue a point with a well-placed header, the first time he has found the net in professional football.

He said: “It’s a shame we didn’t get three points but I’m delighted to get my first goal. Obviously I got injured in my first training session, so it’s been a frustrating few months but I’m just glad to be back on the pitch.

“It was about seven weeks I was out and it was tough to get fitness back. I think I’m getting there and hopefully will be flying again.

“Bounce games are good for fitness but nothing can prepare you for a proper league game. I was buzzing to get out there and play.”

Duncan, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Dons, now has to wait on talks between his parent club and Peterhead as his loan deal expires next month.

After Saturday’s game manager Jim McInally expressed his desire to keep Duncan at Balmoor beyond January.

Duncan added: “I suppose I just have to wait and see what happens. There has been talk about it and I just have to do my part.

“I just want to go out and play men’s football and I think this is a very good place for it.”

The fact his first senior goal was a header came as a surprise to the young midfielder, given he does not consider it one of his strengths.

He said: “For the height of me, I’ve never really headed the ball that much. It was a surprise and it kind of went in in slow motion – the wind held it up.

“I thought the corner before was going to go in over the keeper as the wind was taking it. We had a few chances before that and the goal was coming I think.”