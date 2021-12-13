Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead: Ryan Duncan pleased to banish injury woes with first senior goal

By Jamie Durent
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead's Ryan Duncan, left, celebrates his first senior goal with Hamish Ritchie.
Peterhead's Ryan Duncan, left, celebrates his first senior goal with Hamish Ritchie.

Peterhead loanee Ryan Duncan was pleased to put a frustrating couple of months behind him and bag his first senior goal.

The teenager, who is on loan from Aberdeen, sustained a groin injury shortly after joining the Blue Toon and had not featured until Saturday’s 1-1 draw with East Fife.

But he came off the bench in the second half to rescue a point with a well-placed header, the first time he has found the net in professional football.

He said: “It’s a shame we didn’t get three points but I’m delighted to get my first goal. Obviously I got injured in my first training session, so it’s been a frustrating few months but I’m just glad to be back on the pitch.

“It was about seven weeks I was out and it was tough to get fitness back. I think I’m getting there and hopefully will be flying again.

“Bounce games are good for fitness but nothing can prepare you for a proper league game. I was buzzing to get out there and play.”

Duncan, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Dons, now has to wait on talks between his parent club and Peterhead as his loan deal expires next month.

After Saturday’s game manager Jim McInally expressed his desire to keep Duncan at Balmoor beyond January.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Duncan added: “I suppose I just have to wait and see what happens. There has been talk about it and I just have to do my part.

“I just want to go out and play men’s football and I think this is a very good place for it.”

The fact his first senior goal was a header came as a surprise to the young midfielder, given he does not consider it one of his strengths.

He said: “For the height of me, I’ve never really headed the ball that much. It was a surprise and it kind of went in in slow motion – the wind held it up.

“I thought the corner before was going to go in over the keeper as the wind was taking it. We had a few chances before that and the goal was coming I think.”

