Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes Gary Fraser gets fresh start after long-awaited knee operation

Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes Gary Fraser gets a fresh start after undergoing his long-awaited knee operation.

Fraser has been out of the game for nearly a year after getting injured against Montrose on December 22 but went under the knife on Thursday, which McInally thinks will give him a new lease of life.

The former Partick Thistle man spoke last month about his desire to get back playing after a difficult time without football.

Fraser had been still been attending Peterhead games but more as a supporter and dressing-room figure. But getting the operation he badly needed should set him on the way to doing what he loves again.

McInally said: “I spoke to him on Wednesday night and he was looking forward to it. I know the surgeon he had and he’s a top man; he did Henrik Larsson’s surgery when he broke his leg.

“He’s a ‘football surgeon’ and hopefully can give him some good news. This can be the start of his comeback.

“What a difference it would make if he comes up to training and can do a bit. Maybe not with the rest of the boys but he can go with Hoggy (fitness coach Stuart Hogg).

“He went in in good nick. The surgeon indicated to Gary he needed it tightening up so it doesn’t dislocate. If it’s gone well then his recovery shouldn’t be as long as he thought it would be.”

Players, staff and figures from across football chipped in as part of a significant fundraising effort to help pay for Fraser’s surgery.

Given its timing, Fraser spoke of the operation as an “early Christmas present” and that he could not wait to get it done.

After a period where injury problems had reduced for Peterhead, McInally appears to have a headache again.

Andy McCarthy (hamstring) and Simon Ferry (back) will be missing for Saturday’s game at Dumbarton, while defender David Wilson injured his hip flexor during training during the week.

McInally was also informed by Aberdeen during the week that Ryan Duncan, who scored his first senior goal last weekend for the Blue Toon, had a tight hamstring after training with the Dons.

Both Scott and Jason Brown picked up knocks last weekend but the Peterhead boss hopes to have them available.

It is another game against a team near them in the table and one McInally is confident they can acquit themselves well in.

“They started really well but are not on the best of runs just now,” he added. “We had them watched last week and the first 20 minutes they were really good. After that Montrose took control of the game.

“We need to make sure we do the dirty side of the game and defend our box, as they are good at set-pieces. We have got enough legs in the team to cause them problems.

“Dumbarton are round about us and there’s still a long way to go. We can hang on in there and wait to get some of these guys back.”