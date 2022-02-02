Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dylan Stuart says Turriff are in high spirits despite difficult run

By Callum Law
February 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Dylan Stuart, right, in action for Turriff United
Dylan Stuart, right, in action for Turriff United

Dylan Stuart believes good team spirit can be the catalyst for an improvement in Turriff United’s results.

It’s been a difficult season for the Haughs side who sit 17th in the Breedon Highland League with only nine points from 23 games.

However, midfielder Stuart says morale is still high within Dean Donaldson’s squad and hopes their form will soon change.

The 19-year-old said: “It’s been a tough season in some ways, but I’m still really enjoying it.

“I’m playing for me hometown team and we’ve got a great group of boys at the club.

“I still feel we’ll get some positive results between now and the end of the season and if we do start to get some wins behind us hopefully we’ll move up a bit.

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson

“It plays a big part having a good dressing room and everyone being close together.

“It’s probably the best dressing room in my time with Turriff, everyone is close and gets on.

“We just need to start cutting out the silly little mistakes and we’ll improve massively.

“We do the hard stuff right but then there are times when it comes to easy stuff where we’ve made mistakes.

“That has hurt us a few times when we’ve been close to getting a draw or getting a win.”

Don’t make the same mistakes

United haven’t picked up a point since October 23 and face Keith on Saturday at the Haughs before tackling Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park next weekend.

Stuart believes both fixtures are winnable if Turriff learn from mistakes they have made previously.

He added: “Everyone has learnt a lot this season. For a couple of boys it’s been their first season in the Highland League so I’m sure they’ve picked up a lot.

“Going forward it should mean we’re not making the same mistakes with the experience we’ve gained this season.

“The next two games are two I definitely think we can get something from.

“If we pull together and work hard then I think we can overcome Keith and get three points.

“We beat Deveronvale earlier in the season and hopefully we can go to Banff and do the same again.”

Play-off threat

This season the side that finishes bottom of the Highland League will have to win the newly introduced relegation play-off if they want to stay in the division.

Turriff are eight points ahead of bottom club Fort William, although the Lochaber side do have five games in hand.

Stuart said: “All we can do is focus on ourselves, we can’t worry about anyone else.

“All we can try to do is put points on the board ourselves and see where that takes us.”

