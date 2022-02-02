Dylan Stuart says Turriff are in high spirits despite difficult run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Stuart believes good team spirit can be the catalyst for an improvement in Turriff United’s results.

It’s been a difficult season for the Haughs side who sit 17th in the Breedon Highland League with only nine points from 23 games.

However, midfielder Stuart says morale is still high within Dean Donaldson’s squad and hopes their form will soon change.

The 19-year-old said: “It’s been a tough season in some ways, but I’m still really enjoying it.

“I’m playing for me hometown team and we’ve got a great group of boys at the club.

“I still feel we’ll get some positive results between now and the end of the season and if we do start to get some wins behind us hopefully we’ll move up a bit.

“It plays a big part having a good dressing room and everyone being close together.

“It’s probably the best dressing room in my time with Turriff, everyone is close and gets on.

“We just need to start cutting out the silly little mistakes and we’ll improve massively.

“We do the hard stuff right but then there are times when it comes to easy stuff where we’ve made mistakes.

“That has hurt us a few times when we’ve been close to getting a draw or getting a win.”

Don’t make the same mistakes

United haven’t picked up a point since October 23 and face Keith on Saturday at the Haughs before tackling Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park next weekend.

Stuart believes both fixtures are winnable if Turriff learn from mistakes they have made previously.

He added: “Everyone has learnt a lot this season. For a couple of boys it’s been their first season in the Highland League so I’m sure they’ve picked up a lot.

“Going forward it should mean we’re not making the same mistakes with the experience we’ve gained this season.

“The next two games are two I definitely think we can get something from.

“If we pull together and work hard then I think we can overcome Keith and get three points.

“We beat Deveronvale earlier in the season and hopefully we can go to Banff and do the same again.”

Play-off threat

This season the side that finishes bottom of the Highland League will have to win the newly introduced relegation play-off if they want to stay in the division.

Turriff are eight points ahead of bottom club Fort William, although the Lochaber side do have five games in hand.

Stuart said: “All we can do is focus on ourselves, we can’t worry about anyone else.

“All we can try to do is put points on the board ourselves and see where that takes us.”