Peterhead midfielder Alan Cook wants to play his part after injury return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead midfielder Alan Cook wants to play his part after injury return

By Jamie Durent
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 11:53 am
Peterhead midfielder Alan Cook, right, in action against Dundee
Peterhead midfielder Alan Cook, right, in action against Dundee

Alan Cook hopes he can play a part in Peterhead’s run-in to the season after overcoming a long-standing shin injury.

Cook returned to the squad at the start of this month and got his first minutes since September as a late substitute against Dundee.

The 29-year-old had come back from a similar injury earlier in the season, before suffering a reoccurence which put him on the sidelines again.

He accepts he has fallen down the pecking order at Balmoor due to his unavailability, with Ryan Duncan and Grant Savoury both coming into the team and impressing in midfield roles.

But with Peterhead having several important games remaining, Cook wants to prove he has a part to play.

He said: “I’m there if needed. The boys have been fantastic and it would be difficult to break into the team.

Alan Cook in action for Peterhead.
Alan Cook in action for Peterhead

“But that’s for me to give good training performances and give the manager something to think about. I have fallen down the pecking order and whether or not I can get back into the manager’s thoughts – you’re trying to dislodge boys who have earned the jersey.

“It’s probably been the worst period of my career but there’s nothing I could have done, with two serious injuries. I maybe pushed myself too hard and set myself back.

“Being at every session and every game and not being able to help the boys in any way is a challenge. But I need to focus on the future.”

Peterhead drew with Falkirk during the week and again could count themselves unfortunate not to have taken more from the game after creating a host of promising chances.

The performances just now are impressive but the results are not matching them. Manager Jim McInally has already stated he is tired of taking praise over getting points on the board.

Cook added: “If you were watching the game on Tuesday night, you wouldn’t have known who was where in the league.

“It’s results that matter and if the boys can start to get the results their performances deserve, then I’m sure we’ll start to get our rewards.

“There’s still a good mood about the place and there’s no reason not to be. If it was closer to the end of the season then you would maybe be more nervous about results.”

Meanwhile, the Blue Toon continue to search for defensive reinforcements after injuries to Jason Brown and David Wilson.

They had been hoping to bring in a replacement for the Falkirk game but a loan move for a Championship defender failed to materialise.

Skipper Scott Brown deputised at centre-back alongside Andy McDonald on Tuesday night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]