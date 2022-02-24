Peterhead midfielder Alan Cook wants to play his part after injury return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Cook hopes he can play a part in Peterhead’s run-in to the season after overcoming a long-standing shin injury.

Cook returned to the squad at the start of this month and got his first minutes since September as a late substitute against Dundee.

The 29-year-old had come back from a similar injury earlier in the season, before suffering a reoccurence which put him on the sidelines again.

He accepts he has fallen down the pecking order at Balmoor due to his unavailability, with Ryan Duncan and Grant Savoury both coming into the team and impressing in midfield roles.

But with Peterhead having several important games remaining, Cook wants to prove he has a part to play.

He said: “I’m there if needed. The boys have been fantastic and it would be difficult to break into the team.

“But that’s for me to give good training performances and give the manager something to think about. I have fallen down the pecking order and whether or not I can get back into the manager’s thoughts – you’re trying to dislodge boys who have earned the jersey.

“It’s probably been the worst period of my career but there’s nothing I could have done, with two serious injuries. I maybe pushed myself too hard and set myself back.

“Being at every session and every game and not being able to help the boys in any way is a challenge. But I need to focus on the future.”

Peterhead drew with Falkirk during the week and again could count themselves unfortunate not to have taken more from the game after creating a host of promising chances.

The performances just now are impressive but the results are not matching them. Manager Jim McInally has already stated he is tired of taking praise over getting points on the board.

Cook added: “If you were watching the game on Tuesday night, you wouldn’t have known who was where in the league.

“It’s results that matter and if the boys can start to get the results their performances deserve, then I’m sure we’ll start to get our rewards.

“There’s still a good mood about the place and there’s no reason not to be. If it was closer to the end of the season then you would maybe be more nervous about results.”

Meanwhile, the Blue Toon continue to search for defensive reinforcements after injuries to Jason Brown and David Wilson.

They had been hoping to bring in a replacement for the Falkirk game but a loan move for a Championship defender failed to materialise.

Skipper Scott Brown deputised at centre-back alongside Andy McDonald on Tuesday night.