Peterhead sign Conor O’Keefe and Robbie McGale to start squad rebuild

By Jamie Durent
May 20, 2022, 3:36 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 3:51 pm
Conor O'Keefe goes on the attack for Elgin City. Photograph by Sandy McCook
Conor O'Keefe goes on the attack for Elgin City. Photograph by Sandy McCook

Peterhead have completed the double signing of former Elgin City winger Conor O’Keefe and defender Robbie McGale.

O’Keefe made 80 appearances over three seasons for Elgin but left the Borough Briggs side at the end of his contract this summer.

McGale, who has been at Stirling University and had a brief loan spell with Montrose last season, had been training with Peterhead towards the end of the campaign.

They become manager Jim McInally’s first additions of the summer as he looks to rebuild his squad.

He told the club website: “Robbie came into training with us at the end of last season and played in a practice match as well at right back. To be honest he shone in that game and showed that he can motor up and down the wing from that position in the way that modern full backs are required to.

“We then sent Simon Ferry to watch him in a game and Simon gave us a glowing report. Robbie played briefly at Montrose but we are delighted that he sees Peterhead as a place where he can build a senior career for himself. Right back was an awkward position for us to fill last season and Robbie should be looking to make it his own.

“Conor is lightning quick. We have had him watched and done our homework on him. He will enjoy taking the ball to teams and help us move up the park quickly.”

O’Keefe came through the ranks at St Mirren and had loan spells at Annan Athletic and Stranraer before signing for Gavin Price’s men in 2019. His signing will help fill the gap left by Ryan Duncan, who has returned to parent club Aberdeen.

McGale can operate as a right-back or further forward down the flank. He was a youth at Queen of the South before moving to Stirling and playing in the Lowland League for the last four years.

Peterhead had Dundee loanee Josh Mulligan at right-back for the first half of last season before having a number of understudies fill in for the remainder of the campaign.

They had Owen Cairns on loan from Highland League side Fraserburgh but opted against offering him a permanent deal.

