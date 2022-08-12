Peterhead: Jim McInally to tie up deal for trialist Robbie Scullion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally to tie up deal for trialist Robbie Scullion

By Jamie Durent
August 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 1:14 pm
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead boss Jim McInally feels new addition Robbie Scullion has shown enough to earn a permanent deal at Balmoor.

Scullion has appeared as a trialist in central midfield for the last two games for the Blue Toon and has agreed terms to sign permanently.

He was formerly on the books of Partick Thistle and spent pre-season training with Airdrieonians.

Scullion has come in at a time when Peterhead have been short on options in the middle of the park. Hamish Ritchie has effectively been ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury and Andy McCarthy has been out injured.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally

McInally had brought in Jamie Redman and Craig Simpson on short-term deals to provide cover. But Redman is starting to work abroad and Simpson has been struggling with persistent knee issues.

But teenager Scullion has stepped up to the plate when Peterhead needed him and McInally is happy to have him on board.

“Robbie is going to sign,” said McInally. “He’s played the last two games for us in the middle of the park and he’s a tidy wee boy. He’s got a big heart.”

Good attitudes

Peterhead are due to have Andy McDonald back for this weekend’s game against Falkirk, but McCarthy and Russell McLean remain out injured.

Forward Ola Adeyemo has filled the gap left upfront by McLean and has impressed the Blue Toon boss since he arrived.

Ola Adeyemo celebrates his first goal for Peterhead against Clyde. Photo by Duncan Brown
Ola Adeyemo celebrates his first goal for Peterhead against Clyde. Photo by Duncan Brown

“If we can get people near him, Ola is a handful,” said McInally on Adeyemo’s first Peterhead goal last weekend against Clyde. “It’s a brilliant turn and finish for the goal.

“He’s feeling his Achilles a bit just now, but he’s getting on with it. I said to him on Tuesday if he wanted to miss training to rest it that would be fine, but he said, if he was going to keep playing, he’s going to keep training.

“He’s got a good attitude. He’s got strength and uses his physique more.

“It’s been a tough start for him, but he’ll benefit from the games and from the confidence that goal will give him.”

