Peterhead: Jim McInally to tie up deal for trialist Robbie Scullion

Peterhead boss Jim McInally feels new addition Robbie Scullion has shown enough to earn a permanent deal at Balmoor.

Scullion has appeared as a trialist in central midfield for the last two games for the Blue Toon and has agreed terms to sign permanently.

He was formerly on the books of Partick Thistle and spent pre-season training with Airdrieonians.

Scullion has come in at a time when Peterhead have been short on options in the middle of the park. Hamish Ritchie has effectively been ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury and Andy McCarthy has been out injured.

McInally had brought in Jamie Redman and Craig Simpson on short-term deals to provide cover. But Redman is starting to work abroad and Simpson has been struggling with persistent knee issues.

But teenager Scullion has stepped up to the plate when Peterhead needed him and McInally is happy to have him on board.

“Robbie is going to sign,” said McInally. “He’s played the last two games for us in the middle of the park and he’s a tidy wee boy. He’s got a big heart.”

Good attitudes

Peterhead are due to have Andy McDonald back for this weekend’s game against Falkirk, but McCarthy and Russell McLean remain out injured.

Forward Ola Adeyemo has filled the gap left upfront by McLean and has impressed the Blue Toon boss since he arrived.

“If we can get people near him, Ola is a handful,” said McInally on Adeyemo’s first Peterhead goal last weekend against Clyde. “It’s a brilliant turn and finish for the goal.

“He’s feeling his Achilles a bit just now, but he’s getting on with it. I said to him on Tuesday if he wanted to miss training to rest it that would be fine, but he said, if he was going to keep playing, he’s going to keep training.

“He’s got a good attitude. He’s got strength and uses his physique more.

“It’s been a tough start for him, but he’ll benefit from the games and from the confidence that goal will give him.”