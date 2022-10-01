Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline

By Jamie Durent
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: SNS

Jim McInally has urged his Peterhead players to rise to the occasion of facing a bumper crowd against Dunfermline today.

Peterhead are struggling near the foot of League One and face another full-time opponent at East End Park this afternoon.

Any positivity the Blue Toon had from picking up their first win of the league season against Kelty Hearts was promptly drained away by a 4-0 thumping by Elgin City a week ago.

McInally is aware of the opportunity the Peterhead players have in Fife this afternoon, with the chance to kick-start their season at one of the biggest grounds in the division.

“The players should enjoy playing on that pitch and in that stadium. It’s basically a free hit for them,” said McInally.

“Especially after last Saturday, they should see it as the perfect game to respond in.

“We need to put a shape in place and set out to frustrate them, not let them run over the top of us.

“These are the game where players should stand up and be counted, to go and play at Dunfermline in front of 4,000 people. This is where you grow up and hopefully there’s players saying: ‘this is where I want to be’.

“Ryan (Dow) knows a lot of their players and has been helpful when it comes to getting to know their strengths and weaknesses.”

Ryan Dow rejoined Peterhead in the summer
Ryan Dow rejoined Peterhead in the summer. Image: Duncan Brown

This week was the first time this season the Peterhead players have all trained together for both sessions.

The club has traditionally drawn players from across Scotland and have often trained in separate groups, in the central belt and the north.

Peterhead trained as one big group on Tuesday and Thursday in Dundee and, while McInally would like to do it more often, it depends on the availability of facilities.

“It should make a difference as far as organisation goes, to prepare players for a Saturday,” said McInally. “Training facilities are hard to come by in Scotland at the best of times and it doesn’t need to be in Dundee.

“But it’s something that’s glaringly obvious, that we need to spend time on shaping the team up.

“We changed because we had guys like Si Ferry, Del (Lyle) and Gary Fraser with muscle problems, so we didn’t want them sat in a minibus when they didn’t need to be.

“But those guys are away now and the players we have are younger, so they’ll need to adapt to it.

“It will be massive because the players will know exactly what they’re up against and you hope it prepares them better.”

Peterhead will be without long-term injury victims Hamish Ritchie, Andy McCarthy and Russell McLean for today’s game. Robbie McGale (shoulder), Ola Adeyemo (Achilles) and Conor O’Keefe (calf) are also missing, while Chris Kisuka is suspended.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Michael Hewitt in action for Ayr United.
Peterhead complete loan deal for Ayr United midfielder Michael Hewitt
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown in action against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead players not looking for excuses, says Jack Brown
Peterhead's Jordon Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead can take zero positives from SPFL Trust Trophy battering against lower-tier…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Twenty new arrivals at Peterhead but Jim McInally hopes to add one more
Conor O'Keefe nets for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. O'Keefe is a former Elgin player.
Peterhead winger Conor O’Keefe: Manager wants wonder goals all the time now
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.
Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew…
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe celebrates his winning goal against Kelty Hearts.
Peterhead 2-1 Kelty Hearts: Wonder goal from Conor O'Keefe earns Blue Toon a welcome…
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead boss Jim McInally urges players to be match-winners to end winless run

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks