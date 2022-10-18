Peterhead: No fears over Julien Carre for boss Jim McInally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead: No fears over Julien Carre for boss Jim McInally

By Jamie Durent
October 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Julien Carre in action for Peterhead against Falkirk. Image: Duncan Brown
Julien Carre in action for Peterhead against Falkirk. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has no fears about how latest signing Julien Carre will adapt to first-team football.

Carre had been out of the game since last summer, following a dispute with a former agent, before becoming Peterhead’s 21st signing earlier this month.

The French midfielder has a decent pedigree in youth football. He was part of Brighton’s under-18s team before signing for Brentford in 2019.

He was a regular in the Bees’ B team for two years but upon promotion to the Premier League, they opted not to renew Carre’s contract.

The 21-year-old had been training with Peterhead ahead of signing, as he looks to get his career back on track starting at Balmoor.

“It was his first game for 18 months against Falkirk,” said McInally. “He was in with team-mates who’d already worked hard for two games that week.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“In the second half he showed his qualities and he’s a tough wee guy. When he gets the ball he can pick a pass and the players have seen in training he’s someone they can trust with the ball. He knew them all anyway as he’d been in with them for a few sessions.

“There’s some times when you watch somebody you can see you don’t need to worry about them.

“It was remarkable for him to be as sharp as he was after being out of the game for so long.”

Carre’s addition was necessary, according to McInally, at the time because of the number of players absent from his squad.

Dutch forward Loran Venrooy will not be available until January due to a registration issue and Enock Walusimbi is still awaiting his work permit.

Midfielder Andy McCarthy, who has been out since pre-season with an ankle injury, should resume full training this week, while forward Russell McLean has been stepping up his recovery and is now pain-free.

