Daniel Fosu preaches squad unity to help Peterhead in League One survival push

By Jamie Durent
January 6, 2023, 11:45 am
New Peterhead signing Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
New Peterhead signing Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

New Peterhead signing Daniel Fosu insists a united front can help dig the Blue Toon out of the relegation mire.

Fosu, who made his debut in Monday’s 0-0 draw with Montrose, has swapped one battle at the bottom for another after leaving Championship side Arbroath.

Peterhead have been at the foot of League One for much of the season and while automatic safety is a distant prospect – Kelty are 16 points ahead in eighth – fellow strugglers Clyde are only two points above them in the play-off spot.

Manager David Robertson has set about strengthening the squad in a bid to get out of trouble, with Fosu, Glenn Gabriel and Kevin Joshua coming in so far.

The new players have bought in to what is required at Balmoor and Fosu believes squad unity will go a long way to helping them survive.

“At the bottom, that’s when you have to dig deep and come together as a family,” he said. “Your character really gets tested.

“We’ve got to stick together, work hard in training and get the results on Saturday.

“We have a pretty young team but you can see the hunger and determination. We do stick together.

Daniel Fosu in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Daniel Fosu in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“You saw that against Montrose. If someone went down, we’d get round the referee and stick up for one another.

‘We are good players and we have to see it through’

“It’s about getting in other people’s faces and letting them know it’s not going to be easy. If someone was getting in my face all the time then I wouldn’t want the ball.

“We just need to apply that week in, week out, and expect better from ourselves. We are good players and we have to see it through.”

Monday’s draw with Montrose was a step in the right direction for Peterhead, who have won just once this season. They are at home again on Saturday against Airdrieonians.

Fosu is working his way up to full fitness after a lack of game-time at Arbroath and hopes to repay the faith shown in him by Robertson.

“I felt good getting 90 minutes under my belt,” he said. “I’d not been getting too much at my previous team but now I’m here, I want to kick-start my career and help Peterhead.

New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I knew I was going to be leaving Arbroath. I had a chat with Davie (Robertson) about the direction he was going in and he said he believed in me, so that’s why I’m here.

“I just want to pay back his faith, help the boys and help the team kick on.

“Playing in the Championship, I’ve got used to the tempo and the level is pretty similar.

“I know Glenn from down the road, so it makes it easier being with someone you know.”

