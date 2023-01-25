Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have completed the double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan on deals until the end of the season.

Both had been training with the Blue Toon and manager David Robertson has been working to get the deals over the line.

Forward Oyinsan, who spent the second half of last season with Dumbarton, has also turned out for several English non-league sides such as Braintree, Billericay, Eastbourne and Hemel Hempstead.

Defender Ikwa has been playing for Midland Football League side Racing Club Warwick and has also turned out for Solihull United and Carlton Town.

The MFL sits at the ninth tier of the English football pyramid and includes teams such as Worcester City, Market Drayton Town and Stourport Swifts.

Ikwa made 24 appearances in all competitions for Warwick, having joined from Stourport last season. He came through the youth setup at Solihull Moors.

It takes Peterhead’s recruitment under Robertson to eight players, after Kevin Joshua, Daniel Fosu, Glenn Gabriel, Kieran Shanks, Layton Bisland and Boris Melingui.

Peterhead are delighted to announce the signing of Elie Ikwa on a deal until the end of the season!#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/7SH4q2FPnH — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) January 25, 2023

Ikwa told the club website: “It’s going to be a bit of a change for me but I am itching to get started, I watched the win against Clyde on Saturday and I know I can make an impact.

“Yes we are down the bottom of the league but I can see that the squad has a lot of good guys and I understand the direction that the gaffer wishes to take us, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Oyinsan added: “I remember scoring against Peterhead when I was at Dumbarton last year and was impressed with the set up at the club as there were a number of good players, I know there was a lot of change at the club during the summer but I am now looking forward to scoring for the team and to help out as much as I can.”

They have seen Ryan Dow (Arbroath), Russell McLean (Dumbarton), Prince Asare (Lochee United, loan), Julien Carre and Robbie McGale (Bonnyrigg Rose) all depart.

Robertson is working on further deals to strengthen the Peterhead squad ahead of the closure of the transfer window next week.

The Blue Toon are at home to Queen of the South on Saturday.