Peterhead defender Paul Dixon to retire following serious knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead defender Paul Dixon to retire following serious knee injury

The defender racked up nearly 500 league appearances throughout his career.

By Sophie Goodwin
Paul Dixon.
Paul Dixon.

Peterhead defender Paul Dixon has revealed he plans to retire following a serious knee injury which will require surgery.

The full-back last played for the Blue Toon in October 2022, when he came off injured in the 2-2 draw with Dunfermline Athletic.

Dixon, who now works as a youth coach at Dundee United, has decided to call time on his playing career aged 36 to improve his “quality of life”.

He said: “It is an old injury from when I was last at United and I have aggravated it.

“It is time to get this operation for my quality of life going forward.

“I am getting medial collateral ligament reconstruction. That will be six to nine months’ recovery time.

“I’ll be off my feet for a little bit but the worst case scenario is getting a chair for the side of the pitch to give the boys my instructions.

“I think once I have had this knee operation, you could say that is me retired. I have come to terms with it.

“I have come through my period of reflection. I have shed a tear, I won’t lie because it is all I have done since I left school.”

Paul Dixon in action for Peterhead against Clyde
Paul Dixon in action for Peterhead against Clyde.

The former Dundee, Dundee United, Huddersfield, Grimsby and Falkirk defender signed for Peterhead on a one-year deal in June 2022 and went on to make 12 appearances for the Blue Toon across all competitions.

Dixon racked up nearly 500 league appearances during his professional career and gained three Scotland caps in 2012.

He made his senior debut for Dundee in July 2005 in the Scottish Challenge Cup before moving to city rivals United in 2008. Dixon then moved to Huddersfield in 2012 before returning to the Terrors in 2015.

Another move down south came in 2017 when Dixon signed a two-year deal with Grimsby Town, before returning to Scotland with Falkirk in December 2018 and then to Peterhead last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead in no rush to appoint David Robertson's successor, says chairman Rodger Morrison
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is sent flying by Alloa's Kevin Cawley. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 0-2 Alloa: Caretaker co-boss Ryan Strachan praises Blue Toon players despite defeat
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Jordon Brown: 'Time for talking at Peterhead is over' as club rallies following David…
Conor O'Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead
Peterhead players behind management duo Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, says Conor O'Keefe
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Jamie Durent: Peterhead in desperate need of an identity
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison felt he had no option but to part company with…
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Airdrieonians 7-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon boss admits heavy defeat was a 'reality check'
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson sees a bright future ahead for Blue Toon
Conor O'Keefe, left, in action for Peterhead
Conor O'Keefe aims to repay Blue Toon faith in him after signing new two-year…

Most Read

1
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
2
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
3
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
‘Made all my hard work worthwhile’: Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
4
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
5
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
6
Home is where the heart is at Craigmill which has a fitness suite, 10 acres of land and five bedrooms. Photos supplied by Remax.
Amazing Alford home with sauna, steam room and resistance pool on the market for…
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
Police responded to the break-in on February 7. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thief was so drunk she dropped stolen jewellery outside shop
9
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
10
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The new maps also share local stories and history along Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's coastlines. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
New coastline maps share Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's 'fascinating' past and help preserve their future
drugs fraud report
Three men arrested after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Fraserburgh
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart took on the Quickfire Questions on this week's Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart
Campaigners are calling on the new first minister to intervene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Campaigners call on Humza Yousaf to step in to save Aberdeen libraries
The Acrylics band members Flynn SP, Callum Cowie, Jay Taulier, and Blair Gillies, scored the number one spot on the iTunes Rock Charts with their single Riley (I Wanna). Image: Rebecca Esson .
Elgin band The Acrylics beat Bruce Springsteen and Def Leppard to top rock charts
Highland League Weekly recently covered the historic league run which will likely never be matched - Huntly's five-in-a-row.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Club legend Martin Stewart on Huntly's historic five-in-a-row
A First Bus service in Garthdee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First Bus introducing 'Tap On Tap Off' technology to Aberdeen services
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
Brenda Page's ex-husband Christopher Harrisson is set to appeal his conviction for her murder. IMage: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brenda Page's murderer Christopher Harrisson to appeal conviction
Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae recently took on Highland League Weekly's Quickfire Questions - here's what he had to say.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Brora Rangers' Andy Macrae

Editor's Picks

Most Commented