Peterhead defender Paul Dixon to retire following serious knee injury

Peterhead defender Paul Dixon has revealed he plans to retire following a serious knee injury which will require surgery.

The full-back last played for the Blue Toon in October 2022, when he came off injured in the 2-2 draw with Dunfermline Athletic.

Dixon, who now works as a youth coach at Dundee United, has decided to call time on his playing career aged 36 to improve his “quality of life”.

He said: “It is an old injury from when I was last at United and I have aggravated it.

“It is time to get this operation for my quality of life going forward.

“I am getting medial collateral ligament reconstruction. That will be six to nine months’ recovery time.

“I’ll be off my feet for a little bit but the worst case scenario is getting a chair for the side of the pitch to give the boys my instructions.

“I think once I have had this knee operation, you could say that is me retired. I have come to terms with it.

“I have come through my period of reflection. I have shed a tear, I won’t lie because it is all I have done since I left school.”

The former Dundee, Dundee United, Huddersfield, Grimsby and Falkirk defender signed for Peterhead on a one-year deal in June 2022 and went on to make 12 appearances for the Blue Toon across all competitions.

Dixon racked up nearly 500 league appearances during his professional career and gained three Scotland caps in 2012.

He made his senior debut for Dundee in July 2005 in the Scottish Challenge Cup before moving to city rivals United in 2008. Dixon then moved to Huddersfield in 2012 before returning to the Terrors in 2015.

Another move down south came in 2017 when Dixon signed a two-year deal with Grimsby Town, before returning to Scotland with Falkirk in December 2018 and then to Peterhead last year.