Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Beauly’s Colin MacDonald

Two Balliemore Cup triumphs were eclipsed by promotion to the top-flight last year.

By Paul Chalk
Beauly's Colin MacDonald with Neil MacVicar (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson
Beauly's Colin MacDonald with Neil MacVicar (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson

Wing back Colin MacDonald is enjoying playing for Beauly in this season’s Mowi Premiership.

The 27-year-old, whose side face Lovat in the Artemis Macaulay Cup opening round this weekend, takes time out to share his highs and lows from within the sport.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

It would be from Beauly primary days, playing in several indoor and outdoor tournaments.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I believe it was against Newtonmore away at the Eilan, I was only 16 and a substitute, so only got five to 10 minutes at the end of the game, which if I remember correctly was 7-0 thrashing in the Camanachd Cup.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Winning the Balliemore Cup in 2015 and 2022 is up there, but I think securing promotion to the Premiership for the first time in the club’s history last year would have to be my best moment.

Colin Macdonald, of Beauly, right, challenges Glenurquhart’s Liam Robertson. Image: Neil Paterson

And the worst?

Losing the 2013 Balliemore Cup final 4-2 to Bute in extra-time in a closely contested game.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

After missing my block, I broke a bone in my hand against Glen Urquhart in the MacTavish Cup in 2015 which left me out for around five weeks.

Who is the joker in your team?

Definitely Ryan Mackay. He is always on the wind-up!

What is your favourite away ground and why?

It would have to be The Dell at Kingussie. It is the best surface in shinty.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why

Newtonmore’s Rory Kennedy is one of the best defenders in the game.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I’d have to say Jack MacDonald’s winner in a 2-1 win over Skye in the Balliemore Cup last year.

It was more or less the last hit of the game, a good low driven shot just outside the ‘D’ and that helped us advance into the semi-finals and we went on to win the trophy.

Describe shinty in three words?

Competitive, physical and fun.

