Paul Third: North clubs facing fresh fights as competition grows in SPFL

Peterhead v Elgin City will be back on the menu as the former Highland League clubs renew acquaintances next season.

But both clubs have rebuilding work ahead of them ahead of a new challenge together in League Two.

The Blue Toon’s relegation from League One was confirmed on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at Kelty Hearts.

It was a disappointing end to a frustrating season, one where the Balmoor outfit simply never seemed to get going.

Three wins and four draws at home told one part of the story. Three draws and 15 losses away tell the other.

Former manager Jim McInally spent last summer bemoaning what he felt was an unprecedented close season of wheeling and dealing due to the lack of free agents available.

In a hugely competitive league his early misgivings proved accurate as the club struggled in the bottom two with Clyde all season. McInally moved on, David Robertson came in, but there was no change.

There have been some glimmers of hope under rookie co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, but not enough keep the club in the division.

A return to League Two is now on the agenda at Balmoor but with it comes the chance to regroup, rebuild and, Blue Toon chairman Rodger Morrison hopes, respond.

But clearly the revolving door of players in and out of the club seems certain to spin all summer again.

It has to. A return of only 16 points from 35 games screams surgery is needed on a squad which has been found lacking in League One all season.

The chairman will hope his young management team, confirmed last week, can find their feet quickly in a more forgiving division below.

Survival secured for Elgin – but now the hard work begins

While there was despondency following the late defeat at Kelty on Saturday, there were euphoric scenes at Borough Briggs as caretaker player-boss Ross Draper rose highest to bullet home an injury-time match-winning, survival-securing header against Dumbarton.

Elgin, for the second season running, have survived a late scare which threatened their place in the SPFL.

A difficult campaign fell into freefall towards the finish line and cost Gavin Price his job as manager.

It fell to the interim management team of Draper, Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn to rally the troops.

Two wins and a draw from their four games in charge and it is mission accomplished. Had Elgin finished bottom they still had a last chance in terms of the play-off against either Spartans or Brechin City.

Brechin’s road back to SPFL remains formidable

As the Hedgemen have found, dropping out the league is tough.

A hastily assembled squad in the summer of 2021 fell short of the Highland League title and with it a shot at returning to the SPFL.

Andy Kirk’s side have gone a step further by clinching the championship this time but they trail Lowland League champions Spartans 1-0 following Saturday’s first leg in Edinburgh.

Even if they overcome Spartans a two-legged final against Albion Rovers or Bonnyrigg Rose lies ahead.

The fact no club relegated from the SPFL since the play-offs were introduced have managed to come back yet tells you how tough it is.

Brechin, even with strong financial backing behind them, know that now.

Elgin don’t have major investment behind them to the level of the Glebe Park club.

If you have not been paying attention, League Two is becoming increasingly tougher an environment to survive in let alone thrive.

The proposed new fifth-tier Conference will only add to that competitiveness if it gets the go-ahead.

That is why for both of the old Highland clubs – who could still be joined by the Highland League champions next season, this summer feels like it will be significant.