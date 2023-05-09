Peterhead’s new recruit Robert Ward grateful to get SPFL chance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Ward is delighted to have the chance to test himself in the SPFL after wondering if his move to Peterhead would fall through.

The 21-year-old attacker has joined the Blue Toon from Inverurie Locos on a two-year deal having initially penned a pre-contract agreement.

It was former Peterhead manager David Robertson who initially showed an interest, but, after he as sacked in March, Ward wondered if his move to Balmoor would happen.

However, a fortnight ago Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown were appointed as co-managers and they were keen to recruit the former Dundee United youngster.

Ward said: “The attraction for me was to step back into the Scottish leagues. Since I came into the Highland League a few years ago, it was always something I wanted to do at some point was step back up.

“That was a big thing for me.

“It was the previous manager David Robertson that showed the initial interest back in January.

“So when the new managers came in I was delighted they showed the same interest in me.

“Myself, Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan had a conversation and they expressed that they wanted me to come to the club so I was over the moon.

📝👀 Robert Ward agrees terms to become a Blue Toon player next season ⬇️https://t.co/fyi1G55Tvp Look forward to having you Robert. #BlueToon 💙 pic.twitter.com/fYND3Wtqe3 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) May 6, 2023

“There were doubts to some extent because there was a lot going on at the club and they were in a relegation battle.

“So I was probably the least of their concerns for a while, because they were going through a busy period.

“I did have some doubts and some people tell you some things and others say different things.

“But it’s all worked out well, which I’m grateful for.

“I had a training session last week which was good and I was at the game on Saturday (3-1 loss to Falkirk) and got a feel for things.

“They’ve got a great set-up at Balmoor and seeing the way they operate just adds to my motivation.”

Blue Toon can bounce back

It’s been a disappointing season for Peterhead as they finished bottom of League One.

But Ward hopes he can be part of a Blue Toon squad next term who will challenge for promotion straight back to the third tier.

He added: “There may be a bit of a rebuild at Peterhead, but I think we’ll be very competitive next season.

“The managers have got some really good players in the squad and they’ll be looking to strengthen over the summer, that’s been made clear.

“The club’s ambition is to go straight back up, ideally by winning the league.

“There’s no doubt there will be a lot of competition, but that’s what you need in the dressing room.”

Ward has spent the last four years in the Breedon Highland League after two years at Turriff United and the last two at Inverurie.

Reflecting on his time at Harlaw Park, he said: “Inverurie gave me a platform to play games and improve as a player and I really enjoyed my time at the club.

“I met some really good people and made friends who will remain friends for the rest of my life.

“I was a bit gutted we didn’t have the fairytale ending by winning the Highland League Cup, but it’s one of those things which wasn’t meant to be.

“Inverurie’s a great club and they’ll continue to improve under Andy Low, Jamie Watt and John Farquhar.”