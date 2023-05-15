Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hails the return of Scott Ross

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hailed the return of Scott Ross as a “statement” signing.

The defender has rejoined the Blue Toon on a two-year contract following six years with Cove Rangers.

Brown, who is joint-boss at Balmoor alongside Ryan Strachan, says once they were appointed last month Ross, 32, was someone they were keen to bring in.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted, Scott’s got the quality and experience we’re looking for he’ll help our young players.

“We’ve been looking to make a higher level signing, a statement signing that will really help our squad.

“Scott’s someone that when Ryan and I got the job we wanted to bring in.

“I think there’s no question he could easily have played Championship or League One football again next season.

“It’s similar to when Ryan came back to Peterhead last summer in that I think he’s a better player than he’s ever been.

“Scott’s someone we know really well and he’ll fit into the group on and off the pitch well.”

Winner Ross can make a difference

Ross first joined Peterhead from Aberdeen in 2010 and helped the Blue Toon win League Two in 2014 and reach the Challenge Cup final two years later.

He moved to Cove in September 2017 and helped them win League One, League Two, two Breedon Highland League titles, the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Unfortunately this season he was part of the Cove squad that was relegated from the Championship.

But Brown thinks the success Ross has had in his career will be important as Peterhead aim to bounce straight back to League One next term.

Brown added: “Scott’s a winner, he’s been challenging for trophies for pretty much his whole career.

“He’s had his highs and lows with both Peterhead and Cove and he’s hungry to have success and get this club back up a division next season.”

Ross is Peterhead’s second summer signing after the Buchan side captured Robert Ward from Inverurie Locos.

Brown and Strachan are hopeful of concluding more business soon as they try to build a squad capable of challenging at the top of League Two next term.

Brown “We’re working hard on other things, there’s nothing concrete yet unfortunately.

“I’m hopeful we’ll have more announcements to make, but there’s nothing quite there yet.”