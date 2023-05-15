Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hails the return of Scott Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hails the return of Scott Ross

The defender is back at Balmoor after signing a two-year contract.

By Callum Law
Scott Ross has returned to Peterhead
Scott Ross has returned to Peterhead

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown hailed the return of Scott Ross as a “statement” signing.

The defender has rejoined the Blue Toon on a two-year contract following six years with Cove Rangers.

Brown, who is joint-boss at Balmoor alongside Ryan Strachan, says once they were appointed last month Ross, 32, was someone they were keen to bring in.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted, Scott’s got the quality and experience we’re looking for he’ll help our young players.

“We’ve been looking to make a higher level signing, a statement signing that will really help our squad.

“Scott’s someone that when Ryan and I got the job we wanted to bring in.

“I think there’s no question he could easily have played Championship or League One football again next season.

“It’s similar to when Ryan came back to Peterhead last summer  in that I think he’s a better player than he’s ever been.

“Scott’s someone we know really well and he’ll fit into the group on and off the pitch well.”

Winner Ross can make a difference

Ross first joined Peterhead from Aberdeen in 2010 and helped the Blue Toon win League Two in 2014 and reach the Challenge Cup final two years later.

He moved to Cove in September 2017 and helped them win League One, League Two, two Breedon Highland League titles, the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Unfortunately this season he was part of the Cove squad that was relegated from the Championship.

But Brown thinks the success Ross has had in his career will be important as Peterhead aim to bounce straight back to League One next term.

Brown added: “Scott’s a winner, he’s been challenging for trophies for pretty much his whole career.

“He’s had his highs and lows with both Peterhead and Cove and he’s hungry to have success and get this club back up a division next season.”

Ross is Peterhead’s second summer signing after the Buchan side captured Robert Ward from Inverurie Locos.

Brown and Strachan are hopeful of concluding more business soon as they try to build a squad capable of challenging at the top of League Two next term.

Brown “We’re working hard on other things, there’s nothing concrete yet unfortunately.

“I’m hopeful we’ll have more announcements to make, but there’s nothing quite there yet.”

