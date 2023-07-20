Jack Brown says extending Peterhead deal was an ‘easy decision’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Brown says extending Peterhead deal was an ‘easy decision’

The former Rothes midfielder has signed up for an extra two years at the Blue Toon.

By Danny Law
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown

Midfielder Jack Brown has committed his future to Peterhead by extending his deal to 2026.

The 21-year-old joined the Blue Toon from Breedon Highland League side Rothes in January last year.

Brown said: “This was an easy and exciting decision to sign on for a further two years.

“There’s a really good feel to the club at the minute which we all want to build on and continue.

“I have complete trust in what the gaffers are doing and confident I will be able to positively develop as a player under them.”

A player with the right attributes

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes the youngster can be a key player at Balmoor.

He said: “I am delighted to get this agreed and with the commitment shown by Jack when there has been other interest.

“It is clear Jack is the quality of player and type of personality we want in our teams, it shows we are also invested in the boys we have here and not just new signings.

“People forget how young Jack is but he is a key member of the group with good experience of the highs and lows and in our eyes is only going to get better and stronger.

“We are positive Jack will have a big contribution over the next few years as we all work hard to ensure that this is the start of a successful period for the club.”

