Jack Brown says extending Peterhead deal was an ‘easy decision’

Midfielder Jack Brown has committed his future to Peterhead by extending his deal to 2026.

The 21-year-old joined the Blue Toon from Breedon Highland League side Rothes in January last year.

Brown said: “This was an easy and exciting decision to sign on for a further two years.

“There’s a really good feel to the club at the minute which we all want to build on and continue.

“I have complete trust in what the gaffers are doing and confident I will be able to positively develop as a player under them.”

A player with the right attributes

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes the youngster can be a key player at Balmoor.

He said: “I am delighted to get this agreed and with the commitment shown by Jack when there has been other interest.

“It is clear Jack is the quality of player and type of personality we want in our teams, it shows we are also invested in the boys we have here and not just new signings.

“People forget how young Jack is but he is a key member of the group with good experience of the highs and lows and in our eyes is only going to get better and stronger.

“We are positive Jack will have a big contribution over the next few years as we all work hard to ensure that this is the start of a successful period for the club.”