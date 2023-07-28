Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi eager to make his mark at Peterhead

Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi is eager to make his mark at new club Peterhead.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper joined the Blue Toon on a two-year deal earlier this summer following his release from the Dons.

He made his competitive debut for Peterhead in their 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat to Spartans on Wednesday night, which was his first-ever 90 minutes of senior football.

It was a learning experience for Oluyemi, who wants to develop his game at Balmoor Stadium.

He said: “It was a disappointing result, but it was good to experience senior football for the first time.

“I’m used to youth football, so it was good for me to see what I can expect and what I will be up against this season.

“This season for me is about getting as many playing opportunities as I can. I played on Wednesday and hopefully there are more minutes to come.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to prove what I can bring, and prove to myself as well that I am a good goalkeeper.

“I think this season is going to be a lot of learning for me and then hopefully next year I can push on and go for that number one spot.”

Moving from full-time football to part-time

Oluyemi admits it was disappointing to be released by Aberdeen, but is embracing the transition from full-time football to being at a part-time club.

He said: “It has been different because at Aberdeen you’re full-time and you’re in every day.

“I’ve had more free time since joining Peterhead, so I’ve been working on my own game and keeping myself busy in the gym and with sessions on the pitch.”

Oluyemi also plans to balance playing with studying for a sport and exercise science degree from Robert Gordon University.

He added: “Going to university will stand me in good stead for my future beyond football, so I couldn’t ask for a better situation right now.”

After making his competitive debut, Oluyemi is hoping to get the nod again when Peterhead play their final Viaplay Cup match against Falkirk on Saturday.

The Blue Toon are already out of the League Cup having lost two of their opening three games, and sit bottom of Group B with one point.

Oluyemi said: “Even though we’re out of the cup now it’s still a game where we want to go out and put a marker down.

“We’re a good strong team and hopefully we can keep improving and do good things in the league when it starts.”