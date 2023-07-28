Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi eager to make his mark at Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi eager to make his mark at Peterhead

The 18-year-old goalkeeper joined the Blue Toon on a two-year deal earlier this summer following his release from the Dons.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Blessing Oluyemi made his competitive debut for Peterhead against Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.

Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi is eager to make his mark at new club Peterhead.

He made his competitive debut for Peterhead in their 2-1 Viaplay Cup defeat to Spartans on Wednesday night, which was his first-ever 90 minutes of senior football.

It was a learning experience for Oluyemi, who wants to develop his game at Balmoor Stadium.

He said: “It was a disappointing result, but it was good to experience senior football for the first time.

“I’m used to youth football, so it was good for me to see what I can expect and what I will be up against this season.

“This season for me is about getting as many playing opportunities as I can. I played on Wednesday and hopefully there are more minutes to come.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to prove what I can bring, and prove to myself as well that I am a good goalkeeper.

“I think this season is going to be a lot of learning for me and then hopefully next year I can push on and go for that number one spot.”

Moving from full-time football to part-time

Goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi during his time at Aberdeen.

Oluyemi admits it was disappointing to be released by Aberdeen, but is embracing the transition from full-time football to being at a part-time club.

He said: “It has been different because at Aberdeen you’re full-time and you’re in every day.

“I’ve had more free time since joining Peterhead, so I’ve been working on my own game and keeping myself busy in the gym and with sessions on the pitch.”

Oluyemi also plans to balance playing with studying for a sport and exercise science degree from Robert Gordon University.

He added: “Going to university will stand me in good stead for my future beyond football, so I couldn’t ask for a better situation right now.”

After making his competitive debut, Oluyemi is hoping to get the nod again when Peterhead play their final Viaplay Cup match against Falkirk on Saturday.

The Blue Toon are already out of the League Cup having lost two of their opening three games, and sit bottom of Group B with one point.

Oluyemi said: “Even though we’re out of the cup now it’s still a game where we want to go out and put a marker down.

“We’re a good strong team and hopefully we can keep improving and do good things in the league when it starts.”

