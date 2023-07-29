Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to end Viaplay Cup campaign on positive note

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to end Viaplay Cup campaign on positive note

The Blue Toon play Falkirk in their final Group B match after exiting the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Spartans on Wednesday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan wants his side to end their Viaplay Cup campaign on a positive note when they travel to Falkirk.

The Balmoor side were knocked out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Spartans on Wednesday night, and are bottom of Group B with one point.

Peterhead drew their opening game with Partick Thistle, before a 3-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend.

And having exited the competition with one game to spare, Strachan wants his side to show a reaction against the Bairns.

Strachan said: “The disappointing thing is that we’re not playing for anything, but these were four fantasy games.

“If you get off to a good start then it gives you the opportunity to progress in the cup – we haven’t done that.

“What we need to now is take all the good things from the previous group games and from pre-season and go to Falkirk and be as competitive as we can be. We’ll go with a strong team on Saturday.”

Player/co-boss Strachan and midfielder Andy McCarthy will both be in line to return against Falkirk after being suspended for the Spartans clash.

Peterhead can get boost with win over Falkirk

Ryan Strachan in action for Peterhead in their Viaplay Cup match against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.

A win over Falkirk would be the Blue Toon’s first of the competitive season, and Strachan believes it would give his side a “boost” ahead of their League Two opener at East Fife on August 5.

Strachan added: “There has been a mindset change and we can see it, but it needs to be reflected with a bit of momentum and with results.

“We’re more than aware that this was an extremely difficult group.

“If we can get a wee boost out of this group that would be excellent and put us in good stead for the East Fife game which is our bread and butter.”

Falkirk could finish top of the group with a win over Peterhead – and if Partick Thistle and Spartans play out a draw, so Strachan knows his side can expect a difficult game.

He said: “Every time you go to the Falkirk Stadium and play away against full-time opposition it is tough.

“They will have a purpose behind the game, and they will want to win the match and want to impress their home support.

“For us, it will probably be quite similar to the Dundee United game. We’ll have to surrender a lot of possession, maintain our shape, and really stick to our game plan.”

