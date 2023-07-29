Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to end Viaplay Cup campaign on positive note

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan wants his side to end their Viaplay Cup campaign on a positive note when they travel to Falkirk.

The Balmoor side were knocked out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Spartans on Wednesday night, and are bottom of Group B with one point.

Peterhead drew their opening game with Partick Thistle, before a 3-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend.

And having exited the competition with one game to spare, Strachan wants his side to show a reaction against the Bairns.

Strachan said: “The disappointing thing is that we’re not playing for anything, but these were four fantasy games.

“If you get off to a good start then it gives you the opportunity to progress in the cup – we haven’t done that.

“What we need to now is take all the good things from the previous group games and from pre-season and go to Falkirk and be as competitive as we can be. We’ll go with a strong team on Saturday.”

Player/co-boss Strachan and midfielder Andy McCarthy will both be in line to return against Falkirk after being suspended for the Spartans clash.

Peterhead can get boost with win over Falkirk

A win over Falkirk would be the Blue Toon’s first of the competitive season, and Strachan believes it would give his side a “boost” ahead of their League Two opener at East Fife on August 5.

Strachan added: “There has been a mindset change and we can see it, but it needs to be reflected with a bit of momentum and with results.

“We’re more than aware that this was an extremely difficult group.

“If we can get a wee boost out of this group that would be excellent and put us in good stead for the East Fife game which is our bread and butter.”

Falkirk could finish top of the group with a win over Peterhead – and if Partick Thistle and Spartans play out a draw, so Strachan knows his side can expect a difficult game.

He said: “Every time you go to the Falkirk Stadium and play away against full-time opposition it is tough.

“They will have a purpose behind the game, and they will want to win the match and want to impress their home support.

“For us, it will probably be quite similar to the Dundee United game. We’ll have to surrender a lot of possession, maintain our shape, and really stick to our game plan.”