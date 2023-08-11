Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown says it is unclear how long Conner Duthie is facing on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

In what was his league debut for the Blue Toon, Duthie left the pitch on a stretcher in the 58th minute in the League Two opening day 3-0 win over East Fife.

The winger is set to undergo more scans next week which will provide Peterhead with more information on the injury.

Brown said: “It doesn’t look great right now. It’s very unfortunate because Conner has been great for us since coming here and has played a key part in all of the games.

“We don’t want to make any presumptions, so he is getting an MRI scan at the start of next week so we should have more information then.

“It is concerning because as a team we’ve not had the best of luck with knee injuries over the last couple of years, but we’ve got everything crossed for him.”

The injury is an unfortunate start to the campaign for Duthie, who missed a large spell while at Clyde last season after undergoing heart surgery and only signed for Peterhead earlier this summer.

Brown added: “It’s never easy and I’ve been through it myself with a knee injury.

“Conner missed a large part of last season with Clyde and then came into our group and really wanted to exert himself. He has come in and fitted in really well, on and off the pitch.

“I’m devastated that he’s got this injury, but we’ll be keeping everything crossed that it’s not quite as serious as what we fear.”

Brown wants Blue Toon to follow up on opening day victory

Peterhead host Stenhousemuir at Balmoor on Saturday for their first home game of the season, and co-manager Brown knows his side have set a high bar for themselves following the opening day win at Bayview.

He said: “We’ve reiterated to the boys that it’s great what we did away from home against East Fife, but it means nothing if we don’t back it up this weekend.

“We’ve got to keep going and that just has to be the start for us. We’re looking forward to getting back at it at home.”

On the opening day of the League Two season, three out of the five games ended in draws with only Peterhead and Stranraer, who beat Elgin, winning.

Brown believes it’s a reflection of how challenging the fourth-tier is going to be, adding: “First goals in games are going to be key and there will be key moments which edge games.

“The results sum up that there are going to be six or seven teams who will want to find themselves at the top of the league.

“It’s going to be mega tough all season, especially away from home. We’ve got off to a flyer, but we now need to transfer that to a home performance on Saturday.”