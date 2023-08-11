Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury

The winger left the pitch on a stretcher in the 58th minute in the League Two opening day 3-0 win over East Fife

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead's Conner Duthie pictured being stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in a match against East Fife.
Peterhead winger Conner Duthie was stretchered off injured against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown says it is unclear how long Conner Duthie is facing on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

In what was his league debut for the Blue Toon, Duthie left the pitch on a stretcher in the 58th minute in the League Two opening day 3-0 win over East Fife.

The winger is set to undergo more scans next week which will provide Peterhead with more information on the injury.

Brown said: “It doesn’t look great right now. It’s very unfortunate because Conner has been great for us since coming here and has played a key part in all of the games.

“We don’t want to make any presumptions, so he is getting an MRI scan at the start of next week so we should have more information then.

“It is concerning because as a team we’ve not had the best of luck with knee injuries over the last couple of years, but we’ve got everything crossed for him.”

Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Duncan Brown.

The injury is an unfortunate start to the campaign for Duthie, who missed a large spell while at Clyde last season after undergoing heart surgery and only signed for Peterhead earlier this summer.

Brown added: “It’s never easy and I’ve been through it myself with a knee injury.

“Conner missed a large part of last season with Clyde and then came into our group and really wanted to exert himself. He has come in and fitted in really well, on and off the pitch.

“I’m devastated that he’s got this injury, but we’ll be keeping everything crossed that it’s not quite as serious as what we fear.”

Brown wants Blue Toon to follow up on opening day victory

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead host Stenhousemuir at Balmoor on Saturday for their first home game of the season, and co-manager Brown knows his side have set a high bar for themselves following the opening day win at Bayview.

He said: “We’ve reiterated to the boys that it’s great what we did away from home against East Fife, but it means nothing if we don’t back it up this weekend.

“We’ve got to keep going and that just has to be the start for us. We’re looking forward to getting back at it at home.”

On the opening day of the League Two season, three out of the five games ended in draws with only Peterhead and Stranraer, who beat Elgin, winning.

Brown believes it’s a reflection of how challenging the fourth-tier is going to be, adding: “First goals in games are going to be key and there will be key moments which edge games.

“The results sum up that there are going to be six or seven teams who will want to find themselves at the top of the league.

“It’s going to be mega tough all season, especially away from home. We’ve got off to a flyer, but we now need to transfer that to a home performance on Saturday.”

Conversation