Jason Brown thriving off the ‘good feeling’ which has returned to Peterhead

The Blue Toon will be aiming to go four games unbeaten when they travel to Clyde in League Two on Saturday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead captain Jason Brown. Image: SNS.

Peterhead captain Jason Brown feels he is thriving off the positivity which has returned to the Blue Toon.

The Balmoor Stadium outfit have started the season well and sit atop of League Two with four points from two games, and are undefeated in their last three matches after beating Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday.

It is the first time since April 2022 that Peterhead have gone unbeaten over three games in all competitions.

The Blue Toon will be aiming to make it four when they travel to Clyde in League Two on Saturday.

And Brown, who was given the captain’s armband under player/co-manager duo Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, believes there is plenty more to come from his side.

The captain said: “We really wanted to kick on when we came back in the summer and get the good feeling back at the club, and I think we have done that.

Jason Brown in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season.
Jason Brown in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season. Image: Duncan Brown.

“This has to be only the start for us. We want to keep it going because there is nothing like that winning feeling and with that comes momentum.

“The boys are really confident and it feels like the squad is really in a good place.

“The managers have made a big impact. They’ve brought the squad together and we’ve got a strong team spirit which will only get stronger as the season goes on because we’re only two league games into the season.

“There is a good feeling just now and we just need to make sure we keep getting the results because I do strongly believe there is more to come from this squad.”

Peterhead going in right direction, says skipper Brown

The Blue Toon defender says he is “loving every minute” of the new season after embracing the responsibilities that comes with skippering the side.

Brown said: “It’s been really good. I’m 27 now so I’m starting to mature as a player and this will be my seventh year at the club.

“There are a lot of young players in the squad and I want to help bring them on as well as looking after my own performances. I’m loving every minute of it.

“The managers have been absolutely brilliant because they have brought in a new style of play, a freshness to the club and have built a new squad. They have been the fundamentals of this.

“We’re building something good here and I really believe it’s starting to show on the pitch. We’re gaining momentum and going in the right direction.”

Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan, left, and Jordon Brown, right. Image: Duncan Brown.

Only two games in, Brown says, League Two is already shaping up to be extremely competitiveÂ  – with every side already putting at least one point on the board –Â  and the captain is expecting another difficult game against the Bully Wee.

He said: “The league is a really good standard. No team has won the first two games which just shows how competitive it is.

“It could be like that all season and I don’t think there are any favourites going into the games. It’s just about how you apply yourself and we believe that we have the squad and the team spirit to do well this season.

“Clyde is a tough place to go, but we’ll go down there with confidence and look to bring home the three points.”

Conversation