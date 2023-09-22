East Stirlingshire cup tie brings back memories of one-time appearance as a winger for Huntly’s Michael Clark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
East Stirlingshire cup tie brings back memories of one-time appearance as a winger for Huntly’s Michael Clark

The Black and Golds meet the Falkirk-based outfit for the third time in eight years in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

By Callum Law
Michael Clark, centre, has been reflecting on Huntly's previous Scottish Cup meetings with East Stirlingshire
A Scottish Cup tie against East Stirlingshire provided captain Michael Clark with an experience that hasn’t been repeated since in his Huntly career.

The Blacks and Golds take on Shire at the Falkirk Stadium tomorrow in the third cup meeting of the clubs in eight years.

Five years ago, the Lowland League outfit prevailed 4-1 at Christie Park, while in 2015 Huntly triumphed 2-1, again at Christie Park.

The success eight years ago sticks out for centre-back Clark because he was subbed on as a right winger by manager Gregg Carroll.

The 28-year-old: “The win we had against them at Christie Park sticks out.

“Aaron Scoular scored one of the goals chipping the keeper from 40 yards.

“Then I was subbed on at right wing, so I always remember that.

“That would be the only time I’ve played the position, but it’s always good to look back on.”

Huntly have made an impressive start to the season collecting 16 points from their first seven games in the Breedon Highland League.

Skipper Clark has been encouraged by their opening to the campaign, but is remaining grounded ahead of facing East Stirlingshire, who are 14th in the Lowland League.

He said: “We’ve made a good start to the season and overall it’s been pretty pleasing.

“We’ve had more or less the same team for a couple of years now and you see us maturing and we’ve grown as a team.

“However, it’s early doors so we’re certainly not getting carried away.

“It’s always tough with teams from the central belt. You always know it will be difficult.

“But it’s been a few years since we’ve had a run of note so we’d like to try to go on another one.”

