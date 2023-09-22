East Stirlingshire cup tie brings back memories of one-time appearance as a winger for Huntly’s Michael Clark

A Scottish Cup tie against East Stirlingshire provided captain Michael Clark with an experience that hasn’t been repeated since in his Huntly career.

The Blacks and Golds take on Shire at the Falkirk Stadium tomorrow in the third cup meeting of the clubs in eight years.

Five years ago, the Lowland League outfit prevailed 4-1 at Christie Park, while in 2015 Huntly triumphed 2-1, again at Christie Park.

The success eight years ago sticks out for centre-back Clark because he was subbed on as a right winger by manager Gregg Carroll.

The 28-year-old: “The win we had against them at Christie Park sticks out.

“Aaron Scoular scored one of the goals chipping the keeper from 40 yards.

“Then I was subbed on at right wing, so I always remember that.

“That would be the only time I’ve played the position, but it’s always good to look back on.”

Huntly have made an impressive start to the season collecting 16 points from their first seven games in the Breedon Highland League.

Skipper Clark has been encouraged by their opening to the campaign, but is remaining grounded ahead of facing East Stirlingshire, who are 14th in the Lowland League.

He said: “We’ve made a good start to the season and overall it’s been pretty pleasing.

“We’ve had more or less the same team for a couple of years now and you see us maturing and we’ve grown as a team.

“However, it’s early doors so we’re certainly not getting carried away.

“It’s always tough with teams from the central belt. You always know it will be difficult.

“But it’s been a few years since we’ve had a run of note so we’d like to try to go on another one.”