Huntly make statement with 4-1 victory against Fraserburgh

Huntly came from behind to move up to second place in the Breedon Highland League with a 4-1 win against Fraserburgh.

It was the first time the Black and Golds had beaten the Broch at Christie Park in the league since August 2012.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “In the first half we lacked belief in both boxes and at half-time I just asked the player to have some belief.

“If we got a goal, they would start believing in themselves and after our first goal we were outstanding in the second half.

“I thought we restricted a top team and we were clinical at the right moments.”

Hale highlighted the performance of Michael Dangana who netted his fourth goal of the season.

He added: “He’s an outstanding talent and to say we’re seeing the best of him is an understatement.

“I don’t think it matters where he plays and when he’s got that confidence and belief in himself the team will feed him the ball in areas where he can make an impact.”

The Broch took the lead after 20 minutes when Ryan Sargent ran onto a Logan Watt pass before finishing from a tight angle for his ninth of the campaign.

In the 58th minute, Joe Barbour pulled off a great save to turn a Lyall Booth effort behind for a corner. From the resultant kick, Booth picked out Ross Still who headed in his third of the season.

Lyall Booth got on the scoresheet five minutes later when he headed home a Lewis Crosbie cross.

Huntly added a third when Crosbie burst down the right flank and found Robbie Foster who laid the ball off to Dangana who curled the ball into the net from 25 yards.

With ten minutes remaining, the hosts broke on the counter attack with two substitutes combining as Angus Grant played in Callum Murray to make it 4-1 with a brilliant chipped shot.

It was a third league game without a win for Fraserburgh and manager Mark Cowie admitted the goals they lost were costly.

He said: “We had a mad ten minute spell and it seems like every mistake we make at the moment we’re getting punished for.

“I thought we were in control and were the better side in the first half.

“We didn’t stand up to the reaction from Huntly and a goal was coming from them.

“Once they scored, we went into our shells.”