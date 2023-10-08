Huntly make statement with 4-1 victory against Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly make statement with 4-1 victory against Fraserburgh

The Black and Golds sit in second spot in the Breedon Highland League after a strong start to the season.

By Reporter
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale.
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Huntly came from behind to move up to second place in the Breedon Highland League with a 4-1 win against Fraserburgh.

It was the first time the Black and Golds had beaten the Broch at Christie Park in the league since August 2012.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “In the first half we lacked belief in both boxes and at half-time I just asked the player to have some belief.

“If we got a goal, they would start believing in themselves and after our first goal we were outstanding in the second half.

“I thought we restricted a top team and we were clinical at the right moments.”

Hale highlighted the performance of Michael Dangana who netted his fourth goal of the season.

He added: “He’s an outstanding talent and to say we’re seeing the best of him is an understatement.

“I don’t think it matters where he plays and when he’s got that confidence and belief in himself the team will feed him the ball in areas where he can make an impact.”

The Broch took the lead after 20 minutes when Ryan Sargent ran onto a Logan Watt pass before finishing from a tight angle for his ninth of the campaign.

In the 58th minute, Joe Barbour pulled off a great save to turn a Lyall Booth effort behind for a corner. From the resultant kick, Booth picked out Ross Still who headed in his third of the season.

Lyall Booth got on the scoresheet five minutes later when he headed home a Lewis Crosbie cross.

Huntly added a third when Crosbie burst down the right flank and found Robbie Foster who laid the ball off to Dangana who curled the ball into the net from 25 yards.

With ten minutes remaining, the hosts broke on the counter attack with two substitutes combining as Angus Grant played in Callum Murray to make it 4-1 with a brilliant chipped shot.

It was a third league game without a win for Fraserburgh and manager Mark Cowie admitted the goals they lost were costly.

He said: “We had a mad ten minute spell and it seems like every mistake we make at the moment we’re getting punished for.

“I thought we were in control and were the better side in the first half.

“We didn’t stand up to the reaction from Huntly and a goal was coming from them.

“Once they scored, we went into our shells.”

 

 

