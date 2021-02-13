Ross Laidlaw feels Ross County rearguard must be alert as John Hughes’ expansive style takes hold

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw expects John Hughes’ expansive style of play will keep him busy in spells as the Staggies push for Premiership survival.

County are 11th in the table with only 10 games remaining, with three points separating them from bottom side Hamilton Accies.

The Staggies were due to host in-form Hibernian this afternoon, but Victoria Park failed a pitch inspection yesterday afternoon. They could be bottom of the table this evening, if Accies defeat Motherwell in today’s Lanarkshire derby.

County have enjoyed victories over Hibs, Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies since Hughes replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December, however, the Dingwall side have struggled for consistency having not recorded back-to-back league wins since August.

Laidlaw knows the Highlanders will be going all out for points in the coming weeks, making it all the more important they are defensively solid.

He said: “We look like we can score goals, but we are a wee bit more open at the back.

“We need to take our chances to get points on the board. There is no point trying to scrap a point here or there, we need to get wins and the manager has acknowledged that there will be times we are cut short at the back because we are committing bodies forward.

“It takes time as well and it has been hard for the manager with all the midweek games and it has been difficult to get on the training pitch.

“We are much more attacking, but we just need to tighten up at the back. We need to get that balance right.”

County’s only clean sheet since Hughes took charge came in a 2-0 triumph against Hibernian at Easter Road in December.

Last weekend, they lost 2-0 to Dundee United at home.

Laidlaw believes the defensive unit has shown signs of improvement, but he says it is not just the backline who must take responsibility for keeping goals out.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

He added: “We haven’t kept as many clean sheets as we would have wanted to, but the manager has been working with a back four or five to build relationships.

“It has been hard for the manager because there have been mistakes and soft goals given away and we haven’t had that solid foundation from which to build from with the personnel or system.

“You want to work with the same formation and if you get it right you can build on it.

“We lost goals to a counter attack and a set-piece last weekend, it’s not as if they cut through us loads of times.

“Generally we are okay and wee things aren’t going for us in games. It is not just the defence, it is the full team. As a unit we need to do better together.”

Laidlaw has added competition for the number one jersey following the loan arrival of Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton in January.

© Shutterstock Feed

Laidlaw, who has kept his place ahead of loanees Ross Doohan and Nathan Baxter in the past, is relishing the prospect of being kept on his toes.

The 28-year-old added: “It is good to have competition. You know you can’t be complacent and, if you have a bad game, then you know somebody can come in and take your place.

“Joe has come in and done well and looks to be a good addition to the group. That is what you need with loss of form or injuries.

“I am hoping I can keep performing at a level to keep my place in the team. I have to concentrate on my own performances and I can’t get caught up in who is coming in.

“I just need to focus and work as hard as I can in training and then on a Saturday you have to hope the manager picks you.

“There is always going to be competition and that pushes you on. Joe has come in and pushed me hard.”