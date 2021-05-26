Malky Mackay keen to address concerns of Ross County fans who are unhappy with his appointment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New Ross County manager Malky Mackay has vowed to address supporters over their concerns after his appointment was met by a backlash from sections of the Staggies faithful.

Mackay was today unveiled as County’s new boss, replacing John Hughes who left on Monday after steering the Dingwall club to Premiership safety.

The appointment has been criticised by a significant number of fans, as a result of his involvement in text messages of a discriminatory nature which were exchanged during his time as Cardiff City manager.

Mackay’s arrival in the Highlands ends a six-year period since his last club job at Wigan Athletic, having worked as the Scottish FA’s performance director for four years prior to stepping down in November.

© SNS Group

The 49-year-old feels his work with the SFA shows he has put his past behind him and he will seek to show transparency when he meets supporters he has yet to convince.

Mackay said: “Judge me on how I speak to you, what you see on the pitch and in press conferences. I’m sure in the next few months we’ll be going out to talk to fans in Q&As.

“We need to make sure when we build, we build well and we have strong foundations.

“Genuine football fans will see that over a period but we will be going out into the community to talk to them.

“We will do Q&As so the fans and people who care about the club get to understand what I have touched on. Evidence is everything.

“The fact is I want the very best for this football club and I’ll work 24 hours a day to do it.

“I’m very aligned with the owner and chief executive and the SFA felt I was someone they wanted to work for them.

“I’ve got unfinished business as a manager and I want to make sure this club succeeds. Now I have put pen to paper I want that more than anything.”

© SNS Group

Mackay has faced waves of criticism in recent years due to his past indiscretions, but he is eager to repay the faith shown in him by Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor.

He added: “It’s interesting given how much spotlight and focus there is on mental health after Covid – how do people deal with things on social media or other parts of society?

“Like anything, you have people who believe in you, like the people at Ross County this week.

“Before that, people at the SFA, Uefa and Fifa have done that, and you just need to put yourself out as the best person you can be and be judged on that.

“I am very enthusiastic to be back involved as the manager and I will make sure everyone realises the passion I have for this job.

“In the wider Scottish game, people have met me and know me from the last three or four years.

“Everyone has their own opinion of everyone, but I have tried to be as fair-handed as possible during my time at the Scottish FA and dealing with clubs through Project Brave.”