Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay reveals up-and-down Covid after-effects which led to Dundee call-off

By Paul Chalk
July 19, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 5:15 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay admitted his Covid-hit Ross County players were “hanging by a thread” – but is confident they’ll be fighting fit to face Brora Rangers in midweek.

On Friday, the Staggies had to forfeit their second successive Premier Sports Cup game  due to the impact of Covid sweeping through the squad.

Sunday’s game against fellow Premiership side Dundee was cancelled following on from their opener against League One Forfar Athletic as the after-effects of the bug continued to hamper their recovery.

Chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed at the weekend the entire squad had been impacted by Covid.

Better signs after a second cup call-off by County

Manager Mackay, who has only had a 5-0 friendly win at Elgin under his belt, explained what it has been like at Victoria Park ahead of their midweek game against Highland League champions Brora.

He said: “We trained the players gradually over the last few days and gave them Sunday off.

Ross County’s Victoria Park Stadium, Dingwall.

“We had a couple who were dipping in and out of training over Thursday and Friday, but everybody trained on Monday morning.

“While I’m still hearing coughing, everybody’s energy levels are getting there again.

“All things being equal, we’ll be fine for Brora.”

The players reported back for duty last Thursday after a 10-day shutdown when a chunk of the squad showed up positive for the virus.

Low tempo showed there way no chance to play Dundee

Mackay admits, despite their best efforts, there was no chance he’d have had a team fit and well enough to take on Dundee.

He explained: “On Thursday last week, I had to halt the session halfway through, given how bad it was.

“They were hanging by a thread at that point, so we stopped it and got food and rest in them.

“To be fair, on Friday we did a little bit more, but still had a couple out of the main session and on Saturday it looked as if things were beginning to come back to normal.

“We were able to get them all through a training session, but they weren’t anywhere near the tempo we would have been needing.

“I was looking at it thinking there was no chance we’d even get through 45 minutes.

“Today, things are beginning to look more like normality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]