Ross County v Dundee off as Staggies forfeit second Premier Sports Cup game due to Covid outbreak

Ross County have announced Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup match with Dundee has been cancelled as the Staggies players “continue to recover from the effects of Covid-19 infection”.

The Dingwall club were forced to forfeit their competition opener against Forfar Athletic last weekend, with the latest news meaning Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 walkover and three Group C points.

A County statement said: “Following consultation with the relative authorities Ross County can confirm this Sunday’s home fixture against Dundee FC in the Premier Sports Cup has now been cancelled as players continue to recover from the effects of Covid-19 infection.”

An SPFL statement said County had told them they would not fulfil the fixture because “they do not have sufficient players available”.

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup round one group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the affected players and staff at Ross County all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Brora Rangers on Wednesday July 21.”