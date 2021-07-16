Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ross County v Dundee off as Staggies forfeit second Premier Sports Cup game due to Covid outbreak

By Ryan Cryle
July 16, 2021, 4:40 pm
Ross County's Victoria Park Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County have announced Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup match with Dundee has been cancelled as the Staggies players “continue to recover from the effects of Covid-19 infection”.

The Dingwall club were forced to forfeit their competition opener against Forfar Athletic last weekend, with the latest news meaning Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 walkover and three Group C points.

A County statement said:  “Following consultation with the relative authorities Ross County can confirm this Sunday’s home fixture against Dundee FC in the Premier Sports Cup has now been cancelled as players continue to recover from the effects of Covid-19 infection.”

An SPFL statement said County had told them they would not fulfil the fixture because “they do not have sufficient players available”.

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup round one group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the affected players and staff at Ross County all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Brora Rangers on Wednesday July 21.”

