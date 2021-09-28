Malky Mackay feels Ross County have shown creative spark despite winless start to Premiership campaign

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes the Staggies have shown they have the firepower to end their winless start to the season.

County were defeated 2-1 by Motherwell on Saturday to extend their sequence of matches without a victory to seven matches since the beginning of the Premiership campaign.

The Dingwall side are 11th in the table, above bottom-placed Dundee on goal difference.

The Staggies have encountered a difficult run of opening fixtures in which they have played last season’s top five, along with Hearts and Well, who currently occupy top-half slots.

Mackay has been encouraged by his side’s level of performance, however, most notably in Saturday’s defeat at Fir Park, which he described as the Staggies’ best of the season thus far.

The County boss believes similar displays in the coming weeks, starting with Saturday’s trip to Dundee United, will soon bring results.

He said: “I look at performances. In the first six games we have played the top six and created chances against them all. We had nine counter-attacks against Celtic – we should have scored.

“In every game we have scored or should have scored. We have had a number of chances.

“I would be struggling if we were playing well and not creating chances, but we are creating a hell of a lot. I’m very proud of the way they played on Saturday.

“They really took the game to Motherwell. Coming to a tough game, against a team that are flying high, and playing like that – we will be okay.”

County suffered a blow against Motherwell when goalscorer Regan Charles-Cook was forced off with a hamstring injury, with Mackay hoping to benefit from the decision to withdraw him at half-time.

Mackay was pleased with the second half performance of his replacement Joseph Hungbo, with the on-loan Watford player striking the crossbar in a lively second-half display.

He added: “Regan had a tightness in his hamstring which was getting tighter by the minute. We have to be careful with him for his longer-term use as I thought he was terrific in the first half.

“I have to give credit to Joe Hungbo, a young 21-year-old who’s come in from Watford, who was an absolute livewire. He could have scored hat-trick and caused their left-back a lot of problems when he came on.

“I’m delighted for him. We’ve got some really good young players here and it bodes well for the next few months.”