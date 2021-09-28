Malky Mackay feels Ross County have shown creative spark despite winless start to Premiership campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Malky Mackay feels Ross County have shown creative spark despite winless start to Premiership campaign

By Andy Skinner
September 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes the Staggies have shown they have the firepower to end their winless start to the season.

County were defeated 2-1 by Motherwell on Saturday to extend their sequence of matches without a victory to seven matches since the beginning of the Premiership campaign.

The Dingwall side are 11th in the table, above bottom-placed Dundee on goal difference.

The Staggies have encountered a difficult run of opening fixtures in which they have played last season’s top five, along with Hearts and Well, who currently occupy top-half slots.

Mackay has been encouraged by his side’s level of performance, however, most notably in Saturday’s defeat at Fir Park, which he described as the Staggies’ best of the season thus far.

The County boss believes similar displays in the coming weeks, starting with Saturday’s trip to Dundee United, will soon bring results.

He said: “I look at performances. In the first six games we have played the top six and created chances against them all. We had nine counter-attacks against Celtic – we should have scored.

“In every game we have scored or should have scored. We have had a number of chances.

“I would be struggling if we were playing well and not creating chances, but we are creating a hell of a lot. I’m very proud of the way they played on Saturday.

“They really took the game to Motherwell. Coming to a tough game, against a team that are flying high, and playing like that – we will be okay.”

County suffered a blow against Motherwell when goalscorer Regan Charles-Cook was forced off with a hamstring injury, with Mackay hoping to benefit from the decision to withdraw him at half-time.

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates netting against Motherwell.

Mackay was pleased with the second half performance of his replacement Joseph Hungbo, with the on-loan Watford player striking the crossbar in a lively second-half display.

He added: “Regan had a tightness in his hamstring which was getting tighter by the minute. We have to be careful with him for his longer-term use as I thought he was terrific in the first half.

“I have to give credit to Joe Hungbo, a young 21-year-old who’s come in from Watford, who was an absolute livewire. He could have scored hat-trick and caused their left-back a lot of problems when he came on.

Joseph Hungbo.

“I’m delighted for him. We’ve got some really good young players here and it bodes well for the next few months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]