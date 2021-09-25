Malky Mackay describes Ross County performance in defeat to Motherwell as Staggies’ best of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Malky Mackay describes Ross County performance in defeat to Motherwell as Staggies’ best of the season

By Andy Skinner
September 25, 2021, 6:00 pm
Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay described the Staggies’ 2-1 loss to Motherwell as his side’s best performance of the season.

County were defeated by a late Tony Watt strike at Fir Park, despite dominating large spells of the match after Regan Charles-Cook had cancelled out an early Callum Slattery goal.

Although the Staggies are still searching for a first Premiership triumph of the campaign after seven games, and sit second bottom on goal difference above Dundee, Mackay feels it is only a matter of time before they change that.

Mackay said: “We probably gave our best performance of the season. I believe it was 55% possession and 16 shots to eight away from home against a team sitting near the top of the league.

“I have got to be happy with the way we played.

“I realise you have got to turn those chances into goals but we are creating more chances than we have created for a while at this club, and that’s going back to last year as well. If we keep playing the way we are then we will be okay.”

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates netting against Motherwell.

Mackay, who had to withdraw goalscorer Charles-Cook at half-time due to a hamstring injury, felt County executed his gameplan well against an on-form Motherwell outfit.

He added: “We knew what we had to do, we knew how Motherwell would play. You have to stand up to the challenge and win your first and second balls against them, because they have got a way of playing, and they have some big men and they make it difficult for you.

“You have to defend properly and if you do that, then we got it down and managed to find areas where you can expose them, and we did that regularly.”

