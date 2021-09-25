Malky Mackay describes Ross County performance in defeat to Motherwell as Staggies’ best of the season

Ross County manager Malky Mackay described the Staggies’ 2-1 loss to Motherwell as his side’s best performance of the season.

County were defeated by a late Tony Watt strike at Fir Park, despite dominating large spells of the match after Regan Charles-Cook had cancelled out an early Callum Slattery goal.

Although the Staggies are still searching for a first Premiership triumph of the campaign after seven games, and sit second bottom on goal difference above Dundee, Mackay feels it is only a matter of time before they change that.

Mackay said: “We probably gave our best performance of the season. I believe it was 55% possession and 16 shots to eight away from home against a team sitting near the top of the league.

“I have got to be happy with the way we played.

“I realise you have got to turn those chances into goals but we are creating more chances than we have created for a while at this club, and that’s going back to last year as well. If we keep playing the way we are then we will be okay.”

Mackay, who had to withdraw goalscorer Charles-Cook at half-time due to a hamstring injury, felt County executed his gameplan well against an on-form Motherwell outfit.

He added: “We knew what we had to do, we knew how Motherwell would play. You have to stand up to the challenge and win your first and second balls against them, because they have got a way of playing, and they have some big men and they make it difficult for you.

“You have to defend properly and if you do that, then we got it down and managed to find areas where you can expose them, and we did that regularly.”