Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ruled out until new year

Ross County are likely to be without defender Alex Iacovitti until after the winter break due to a hamstring strain.

Iacovitti has been sidelined since suffering the injury during the first half of the Staggies’ 0-0 draw with St Mirren on December 1.

Following a scan, Iacovitti is likely to be ruled out of the Staggies’ six upcoming games before the three-week shutdown in January.

County manager Malky Mackay insists he does not want to prematurely rush the former Scotland under-21 international back to action.

Mackay said: “Being honest, I would imagine that’s going to be after the break.

“We’ve got to be careful with hamstrings. He’s a big man, and I could rush him back in for the Aberdeen game and it could go again.

“If we give him the time so that when he comes back he’s back and ready to go, he’s fine again. Hamstrings can be like that – if you rush someone back, it can go again quickly, and I don’t want that to happen.”

Mackay insists cup final will be no distraction for Celtic

Having moved off the foot of the Premiership on Saturday, County quickly return to action in Wednesday’s visit of Celtic.

It is the Hoops’ final league game before Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian.

Mackay does not expect opposite number Ange Postecoglou to take his eye off the ball.

He added: “I’d love to think they’ve got two eyes on Sunday, but I don’t think they will underestimate us.

“Ange is too professional for that. They won’t underestimate us, if only for the fact that we’ve played them.

“On another day, the deflection doesn’t go in on 70-odd minutes, and it’s a really tight game.

“At the time it just kind of broke our spirit slightly, and there was a wee bit of naivety on our part from some of the young players at the time – we ended up with quite a young team on the pitch.

“There was a brave group that did well and had chances. I don’t think they will be taking us in the least bit lightly despite where we are in the league and where they are in the league.

“I would be incredibly surprised if they did.

“It’s just that balance between what team starts with their limited players available ahead of deciding what to do on Sunday, and how fresh they’re going to be.

“It’s an interesting challenge for them, but they’re a club who need to win trophies, so there will be big pressure on them on Sunday to win that.”

Mackay says Postecoglou’s side provides flashbacks to his own spell at Parkhead, where he spent five years before leaving for Norwich City in 1998.

He added: “It was one of the most swash-buckling teams you’ll see. We had a front line of Cadete, Di Canio, Van Hooijdonk and Andy Thom. Behind that was Paul McStay and John Collins, so it wasn’t bad.

“It was a very attack-minded team, and the current team very much reminds me of that.

“Having been at the club, the expectation on you at Celtic is monstrous, and the expectation on the manager is huge.

“The manager coming in, in difficult circumstances with half a team, has done a terrific job.

“He comes over well. The conversations I’ve had with him he is incredibly courteous. I look at his signings and his team, and I can see what he’s trying to do.

“If he had his full squad fit, and a couple of transfer windows, I think it would be quite interesting to see.”