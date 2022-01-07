Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alexander Robertson returning to Manchester City after Ross County loan cut short

By Andy Skinner
January 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alex Robertson.
Ross County loanee Alexander Robertson is returning to Manchester City after his temporary deal was cut short.

Midfielder Robertson was among Malky Mackay’s first signings at Dingwall last summer, when he was brought in on a season-long loan from the English Premier League champions.

Mackay spoke of his excitement at the capture of 18-year-old Robertson, who he had tracked for Scotland at youth level during his stint as Scottish FA performance director.

Robertson’s spell at Victoria Park has proven to be a frustrating one however, with the teenager making just one start and five substitute appearances.

Alexander Robertson in action for Ross County.

He will now return to the Etihad, becoming the third player to depart the Staggies in January.

Harry Clarke was recalled from his loan by Arsenal, before joining Premiership rivals Hibernian on a temporary 18-month deal.

Fellow defender Coll Donaldson has also moved on, having joined Championship side Dunfermline on loan for the remainder of the season.

 

