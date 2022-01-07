Alexander Robertson returning to Manchester City after Ross County loan cut short

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ross County loanee Alexander Robertson is returning to Manchester City after his temporary deal was cut short.

Midfielder Robertson was among Malky Mackay’s first signings at Dingwall last summer, when he was brought in on a season-long loan from the English Premier League champions.

Mackay spoke of his excitement at the capture of 18-year-old Robertson, who he had tracked for Scotland at youth level during his stint as Scottish FA performance director.

Robertson’s spell at Victoria Park has proven to be a frustrating one however, with the teenager making just one start and five substitute appearances.

He will now return to the Etihad, becoming the third player to depart the Staggies in January.

Harry Clarke was recalled from his loan by Arsenal, before joining Premiership rivals Hibernian on a temporary 18-month deal.

Fellow defender Coll Donaldson has also moved on, having joined Championship side Dunfermline on loan for the remainder of the season.