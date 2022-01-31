Malky Mackay urges Ross County fans to join in minute’s applause for Regan Charles-Cook

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has encouraged Ross County’s supporters to join in with a minute’s applause for winger Regan Charles-Cook in Tuesday’s game against Aberdeen.

Charles-Cook suffered online racist abuse shortly after Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Rangers at Victoria Park.

In scoring during the game, Charles-Cook became the outright leading scorer in the Premiership.

The club are backing a campaign organised by supporters, for a minute’s applause in the 17th minute of the match against the Dons – a nod to his shirt number.

Mackay hopes the Staggies fans’ show their support for the 24-year-old Grenada international.

He said: “I heard that, and it really gave me a nice, warm feeling – and it did for Regan as well when he found out.

“I would love for that to happen, and I would certainly be joining in.

“I was delighted for everybody on Saturday with the last minute equaliser, and I got the team to walk around – there was a lot of noise, and there was a massive fanbase here, so we had to be very careful on the pitch at that point at the end of the game, but to see the seas of faces and the joy they had was great.

“It’s great to see this stadium having memories that I can take from – I know there have been plenty of memories made before me, but going forward it’s important that we start to build this into a place that people don’t enjoy coming.

“I think that’s one defeat in six here, which was to Celtic, so we’ve got to make sure this is a stadium people don’t want to come to.

“I think more and more the fans are seeing that, and more are coming. We see how fervent they are, I’ve talked before about the Jail End, but I think other sides are now becoming more lively.

“I’m delighted that we’ve got a group of people that can be seen to be coming behind a cause.

“There was a lot of outpouring of people’s genuine backing for Regan, so it’s terrific.”

Staggies united by cause of fighting racism

Mackay says the support shown to Charles-Cook from staff and team-mates has been a source of comfort for the London-born player.

He added: “He’s a terrific young man who has a great character.

“It’s obviously in the hands of the police, so I don’t want to say too much in terms of that.

“I gave Regan a call after we found out and we spoke on the phone for 15 or 20 minutes, Steven Ferguson is all over it as well, so we’ll stay strong as a club, united and together.

“Nothing breaks us. He was in on Sunday morning as good as gold with everyone and the group are around him.

“The police can deal with these people.”