Regan Charles-Cook says Ross County are looking up Premiership table with purpose

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook insists the Staggies fear nobody in their efforts to mount a late charge up the Premiership table.

County defeated St Johnstone 3-1 at Victoria Park in a result which moves the Staggies seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Malky Mackay’s men are now only four points adrift of the top-six with five games remaining before the split.

Charles-Cook, who netted a double against the Perth outfit, says the Dingwall men are now starting to look up the table with purpose.

He said: “I’m proud. Even though we did go a goal down, the most important thing was the three points.

“Now that three points has bridged the gap a bit closer to the top half of the table.

“We dream, and we really believe in ourselves that we can push to get there.

“The leaps and bounds we have come, from not winning in 10 games at the start of the season, to seeing how we have picked up now, there’s a real sense of belief in that dressing room.

“In every game we go into, we feel like we are going to take points.”

A run of just one defeat in nine home outings has helped County move away from the relegation zone.

It follows a difficult start to the campaign, in which the Staggies failed to win any of their opening 10 matches – and at one point sat four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Charles-Cook feels Mackay has reaped the rewards for his unwavering belief in his approach.

The Grenada international added: “It’s a weird one. When we played those 10 games, I always felt we were unlucky.

“It was always a last-minute goal or something. When you look at some of those games we have dropped points late on, if we didn’t do that we would probably be third or fourth right now.

“That’s football. It’s going to take a while. There’s a whole new dressing room and a new manager with his system.

“We really didn’t think we were far off it. The belief we had in the changing room feels the same, but it has been even more boosted now.

“From the start the manager had a way of playing. He thought that brought the best out of us.

“Even in the 10 games we didn’t win, we always looked like a threat and we passed the ball well.

“He’s got a way of doing things, and we’re seeing the rewards.

“We just hope to carry it on. There are 10 games left, and five before the split.

“We just want to look forward to those five games, but the next one is the most important one.

“Going down to Fir Park to face Motherwell on Wednesday is what we are looking forward to right now.”

County had to come from behind to defeat Saints, however Charles-Cook insists his side have learned to take setbacks in their stride.

The 24-year-old said: “We watched St Johnstone and the manager warned us that in the last few games they have started really fast. They have got that early goal, and sat back and held it.

“We knew we couldn’t allow that to affect us. We obviously didn’t want to go a goal down, but I felt like we bounced back really well.

“He has implemented that character into our changing room. There are no disappointments.

“Because we are such a big family as a club, we all stick together no matter what.”