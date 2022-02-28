Regan Charles-Cook says Ross County are looking up Premiership table with purpose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regan Charles-Cook says Ross County are looking up Premiership table with purpose

By Andy Skinner
February 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Regan Charles-Cook.
Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook insists the Staggies fear nobody in their efforts to mount a late charge up the Premiership table.

County defeated St Johnstone 3-1 at Victoria Park in a result which moves the Staggies seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Malky Mackay’s men are now only four points adrift of the top-six with five games remaining before the split.

Charles-Cook, who netted a double against the Perth outfit, says the Dingwall men are now starting to look up the table with purpose.

He said: “I’m proud. Even though we did go a goal down, the most important thing was the three points.

“Now that three points has bridged the gap a bit closer to the top half of the table.

“We dream, and we really believe in ourselves that we can push to get there.

“The leaps and bounds we have come, from not winning in 10 games at the start of the season, to seeing how we have picked up now, there’s a real sense of belief in that dressing room.

“In every game we go into, we feel like we are going to take points.”

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates in front of the Jail End.

A run of just one defeat in nine home outings has helped County move away from the relegation zone.

It follows a difficult start to the campaign, in which the Staggies failed to win any of their opening 10 matches – and at one point sat four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Charles-Cook feels Mackay has reaped the rewards for his unwavering belief in his approach.

The Grenada international added: “It’s a weird one. When we played those 10 games, I always felt we were unlucky.

“It was always a last-minute goal or something. When you look at some of those games we have dropped points late on, if we didn’t do that we would probably be third or fourth right now.

“That’s football. It’s going to take a while. There’s a whole new dressing room and a new manager with his system.

“We really didn’t think we were far off it. The belief we had in the changing room feels the same, but it has been even more boosted now.

“From the start the manager had a way of playing. He thought that brought the best out of us.

“Even in the 10 games we didn’t win, we always looked like a threat and we passed the ball well.

“He’s got a way of doing things, and we’re seeing the rewards.

“We just hope to carry it on. There are 10 games left, and five before the split.

“We just want to look forward to those five games, but the next one is the most important one.

“Going down to Fir Park to face Motherwell on Wednesday is what we are looking forward to right now.”

County had to come from behind to defeat Saints, however Charles-Cook insists his side have learned to take setbacks in their stride.

The 24-year-old said: “We watched St Johnstone and the manager warned us that in the last few games they have started really fast. They have got that early goal, and sat back and held it.

“We knew we couldn’t allow that to affect us. We obviously didn’t want to go a goal down, but I felt like we bounced back really well.

“He has implemented that character into our changing room. There are no disappointments.

“Because we are such a big family as a club, we all stick together no matter what.”

