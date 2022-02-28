Formartine United prove too strong for Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doubles from strike pair Jonny Smith and Scott Lisle helped Formartine United to a 5-2 win against Lossiemouth in blustery conditions at North Lodge Park.

United boss Paul Lawson was pleased with the win, but not with all aspects of their performance.

He said: “I think we played the conditions well and that showed with the goals we scored in the first half.

“Scoring so early settled us and we reacted well when they equalised and scored three good goals before half time.

“I was disappointed with the goal we lost in the first half and we didn’t come out with the same intensity in the second half.

“Going in 4-1 up we had hoped to score a few more goals in the second half, but overall I’m happy with the three points.

“The conditions were awful, full credit to both teams because there was some good football played.”

Formartine took an early lead when Jonny Smith played Scott Lisle through on goal and he went round the advancing Logan Ross and slotted the ball into the empty net.

The visitors levelled in the 24th minute when Ryan Farquhar’s corner to the far post was headed easily down and into the net by Fergus Edwards.

Jonny Smith restored the home side’s lead six minutes later with a header from eight yards placed beyond Ross.

Smith got his second and the United’s third in the 39th minute with a well worked goal, he released Park down the right and his cross found Smith to head firmly into the net from 10 yards.

Graeme Rodger made it four just two minutes later, Ross saving brilliantly from his downward header only for Rodger to slot home the rebound from close range.

Stewart pulled one back for Lossiemouth eight minutes after the break when he got on the end of a corner from the right to poke the ball into the far corner of the net.

Lisle sealed the win for the home side three minutes from time with a carbon copy of his first goal, racing clear before going round Ross and slotting the ball home.

Lossie assistant manager Ian Campbell thought the scoreline was harsh on his side.

He said: “We got off to a poor start by losing the early goal, we were bullied in midfield and the two centre halves lost the challenge.

“We then rallied a bit and got the equaliser, but the two goals before half time really killed us.

“I said at half-time to just play their game and try to use the conditions. We got a goal back and Ross (Archibald) had a chance to equalise, then we lost another late goal which also happened against Fraserburgh.

“The boys are pretty gutted, but we move on to the next one and try to get as many points as we can by the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Rothes’ home match against Keith was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.