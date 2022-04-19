Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin scouring Europe for summer signings – as he points out potential problem with Irish market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are scouring leagues across Europe in the hunt for summer signings, confirmed boss Jim Goodwin.

Pittodrie gaffer Goodwin has thrown his scouting net across the continent in a bid to strengthen his squad for next season.

Goodwin is set to rebuild an under-performing squad in the upcoming transfer window.

And he’s made clear his recruitment drive will not be restricted to Britain as he looks to make the Dons a force next season.

Goodwin said: “We are quite lucky that we have a really wide span in terms of where we are looking.

“We are not just looking at Scotland or England.

“We are involved in a lot of different countries all over Europe.

“There is a really far range in terms of what we’re looking at.

“We just have to make sure we are across every country really.”

League of Ireland on Reds radar – but market is now tapped

Goodwin confirmed Aberdeen are also monitoring the League of Ireland for potential signing targets.

The 40-year-old previously secured talent from the SSE Airtricity Premier during his time as St Mirren manager.

He signed midfielder Jamie McGrath from Dundalk in January 2020.

McGrath, who won back-to-back league titles with Dundalk, went on to make his international breakthrough with Republic of Ireland while at St Mirren.

The 25-year-old netted 17 goals from midfield last season and was a transfer target for Aberdeen in January.

McGrath turned down an offer from the Dons in preference of a move to League One leaders Wigan.

However, the midfielder has struggled to command a regular starting slot at Wigan since his winter window move.

McGrath has started just three times for Wigan.

Goodwin also secured defender Connor McCarthy, 24, from Cork City in January 2020.

Both McGrath and McCarthy had European experience prior to signing for St Mirren.

Goodwin still closely monitors the League of Ireland but admits there are no longer the same level of bargains available.

That is due to the elevated level of interest in the league in recent seasons.

He said: “There are a lot of good young talented players over there.

“I had a bit of success in that market with St Mirren with Jamie McGrath and Connor McCarthy.

“I was very interested in Liam Scales as well and tried to get him a year before Celtic ended up signing him.

“People have cottoned on to it as well.

“When I was over there I was able to pick the boys up for decent money.

“However, now the market has become a bit more expensive.

“Hearts have obviously dipped into it as well.”

Rebuild of Aberdeen squad ongoing

Goodwin has already started restructuring a squad that will finish in the Premiership bottom six for the first time since 2013.

The contracts of striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and defender Mikey Devlin were both recently terminated.

Signed last summer Emmanuel-Thomas, 31, was contracted until summer 2023 and netted just one goal in 24 appearances.

Scotland international Devlin, 28, was on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Devlin had not played this season due to long-term injury.

Veteran midfielder Scott Brown also left the club last month to concentrate on his coaching career.

Brown, 36, was contracted until summer 2023 and had been part of previous manager Stephen Glass’ coaching staff.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine will also exit the club at the end of the season.

A new deal for Considine, 35, was taken off the table after contract talks broke down.

In the bid to strengthen, Goodwin has been linked with a summer move for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

St Mirren left-sided defender Charles Dunne, 29, is also a transfer target.

Dunne is contracted to the Buddies until summer 2023 and it would take a six-figure sum to sign him.

European net has already paid off

Goodwin is determined to utilise a scouting network throughout Europe.

Those connections paid off in January, prior to his February arrival at the club, when winger Vicente Besuijen was signed.

Besuijen was secured on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dutch second tier side ADO Den Haag.

The 21-year-old has made a positive impact, scoring twice.

🇳🇱 🔟 🔴 A first goal at Pittodrie doesn't come much better than this. pic.twitter.com/249PhvtNuF — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 21, 2022

Goodwin has consistently named the former Dutch youth international in his starting line-up.

He said: “Vicente Besuijen is a player that the recruitment department deserve a lot of credit for.”