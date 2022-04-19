Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin scouring Europe for summer signings – as he points out potential problem with Irish market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin scouring Europe for summer signings – as he points out potential problem with Irish market

By Sean Wallace
April 19, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is scouring Europe for summer signings.
Aberdeen are scouring leagues across Europe in the hunt for summer signings, confirmed boss Jim Goodwin.

Pittodrie gaffer Goodwin has thrown his scouting net across the continent in a bid to strengthen his squad for next season.

Goodwin is set to rebuild an under-performing squad in the upcoming transfer window.

And he’s made clear his recruitment drive will not be restricted to Britain as he looks to make the Dons a force next season.

Goodwin said: “We are quite lucky that we have a really wide span in terms of where we are looking.

“We are not just looking at Scotland or England.

“We are involved in a lot of different countries all over Europe.

“There is a really far range in terms of what we’re looking at.

“We just have to make sure we are across every country really.”

League of Ireland on Reds radar – but market is now tapped

Goodwin confirmed Aberdeen are also monitoring the League of Ireland for potential signing targets.

The 40-year-old previously secured talent from the SSE Airtricity Premier during his time as St Mirren manager.

He signed midfielder Jamie McGrath from Dundalk in January 2020.

Jim Goodwin with Jamie McGrath while manager of St Mirren.

McGrath, who won back-to-back league titles with Dundalk, went on to make his international breakthrough with Republic of Ireland while at St Mirren.

The 25-year-old netted 17 goals from midfield last season and was a transfer target for Aberdeen in January.

McGrath turned down an offer from the Dons in preference of a move to League One leaders Wigan.

However, the midfielder has struggled to command a regular starting slot at Wigan since his winter window move.

McGrath has started just three times for Wigan.

Jamie McGrath scores to make it 2-1 during St Mirren’s Betfred Cup against Aberdeen on November 28, 2020,

Goodwin also secured defender Connor McCarthy, 24, from Cork City in January 2020.

Both McGrath and McCarthy had European experience prior to signing for St Mirren.

Goodwin still closely monitors the League of Ireland but admits there are no longer the same level of bargains available.

That is due to the elevated level of interest in the league in recent seasons.

He said:  “There are a lot of good young talented players over there.

“I had a bit of success in that market with St Mirren with Jamie McGrath and Connor McCarthy.

“I was very interested in Liam Scales as well and tried to get him a year before Celtic ended up signing him.

“People have cottoned on to it as well.

“When I was over there I was able to pick the boys up for decent money.

“However, now the market has become a bit more expensive.

“Hearts have obviously dipped into it as well.”

Rebuild of Aberdeen squad ongoing

Goodwin has already started restructuring a squad that will finish in the Premiership bottom six for the first time since 2013.

The contracts of striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and defender Mikey Devlin were both recently terminated.

Signed last summer Emmanuel-Thomas, 31, was contracted until summer 2023 and netted just one goal in 24 appearances.

Scotland international Devlin, 28, was on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Devlin had not played this season due to long-term injury.

Veteran midfielder Scott Brown also left the club last month to concentrate on his coaching career.

Brown, 36, was contracted until summer 2023 and had been part of previous manager Stephen Glass’ coaching staff.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine will also exit the club at the end of the season.

Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine celebrates scoring a last-gasp winner at Celtic in May 2018.

A new deal for Considine, 35, was taken off the table after contract talks broke down.

In the bid to strengthen, Goodwin has been linked with a summer move for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

St Mirren left-sided defender Charles Dunne, 29, is also a transfer target.

Dunne is contracted to the Buddies until summer 2023 and it would take a six-figure sum to sign him.

Dundee’s Max Anderson and St Mirren’s Charles Dunne in action.

European net has already paid off

Goodwin is determined to utilise a scouting network throughout Europe.

Those connections paid off in January, prior to his February arrival at the club, when winger Vicente Besuijen was signed.

Besuijen was secured on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Dutch second tier side ADO Den Haag.

The 21-year-old has made a positive impact, scoring twice.

Goodwin has consistently named the former Dutch youth international in his starting line-up.

He said: “Vicente Besuijen is a player that the recruitment department deserve a lot of credit for.”

 

