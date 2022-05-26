Coll Donaldson leaves Ross County to join Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Coll Donaldson leaves Ross County to join Falkirk

By Andy Skinner
May 26, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 4:45 pm
Coll Donaldson.
Coll Donaldson.

Coll Donaldson has signed for League One side Falkirk after leaving Ross County.

Defender Donaldson was out of contract at Victoria Park, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline.

He was part of a Pars side which suffered relegation from the Championship through the play-offs, under former Staggies boss John Hughes.

Donaldson had been out of the picture at Dingwall, with his last appearance for Malky Mackay’s men coming in a 3-0 defeat to Hibernian on August 8.

The 27-year-old made 47 appearances for the Staggies, after being signed from rivals Caley Thistle by then co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson in January 2020.

He has now left to join John McGlynn’s Bairns side on a two-year deal.

In an interview with Falkirk’s website, Donaldson said: “I’m really looking forward to it. As soon as I spoke to John I was keen on being involved in the whole project that he put forward to me.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and a tough pre-season, but I’m used to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal