Coll Donaldson leaves Ross County to join Falkirk

Coll Donaldson has signed for League One side Falkirk after leaving Ross County.

Defender Donaldson was out of contract at Victoria Park, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline.

He was part of a Pars side which suffered relegation from the Championship through the play-offs, under former Staggies boss John Hughes.

Donaldson had been out of the picture at Dingwall, with his last appearance for Malky Mackay’s men coming in a 3-0 defeat to Hibernian on August 8.

The 27-year-old made 47 appearances for the Staggies, after being signed from rivals Caley Thistle by then co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson in January 2020.

He has now left to join John McGlynn’s Bairns side on a two-year deal.

In an interview with Falkirk’s website, Donaldson said: “I’m really looking forward to it. As soon as I spoke to John I was keen on being involved in the whole project that he put forward to me.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and a tough pre-season, but I’m used to that.”