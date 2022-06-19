Future stars might emerge from Ross County’s Highland football festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Future stars might emerge from Ross County’s Highland football festival

By Paul Chalk
June 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross County's Football Academy manager Gordon Duff.
Ross County's Football Academy manager Gordon Duff.

Ross County hope stars of the future might well emerge from the Highland Academy festival which the Scottish Premiership club is hosting early next month.

Under-14 and under-16 teams from throughout the Highlands and Islands will head for Dingwall for the first round of matches on the night of Friday, July 1, and the games will conclude the following evening.

Ross County, Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Clach, Orkney, Caithness United and Shetland will all be represented.

County have put the event together, which is aimed at showcasing the best the region has to offer at both age groups.

It will offer a stage for some of the exciting young talents from both across the mainland and islands.

Success stories of youths making cut

Staggies’ academy manager Gordon Duff highlighted several examples of local lads who have come from the area to cut it at senior level in recent years.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be hosting a festival that brings together so many clubs from across the region.

Gordon Duff, Ross County’s football academy manager is looking forward to the summer festival.

“We have seen over the years the strength of youth football in the Highlands and Islands and the pathways that can be created into professional football.

“You just need to look at the past 12 months and here at Ross County we have had Josh Reid play in our first-team who was a Dingwall boy, and his performances in the first-team here led to his move to Coventry City.

“We have also had Matthew Wright playing in the first-team last season and scoring against Rangers with Adam Mackinnon and Ross Munro also featuring in the first-team for Ross County.

“That is coupled with the successes at youth levels for all of the other clubs involved too. Hopefully this festival will see the next group of talented youngsters on display.”

Young Matthew Wright scored the equaliser for Ross County in a 3-3 draw with Rangers in Dingwall in January.

Two days of football action for youths

Duff is delighted by the willingness of clubs throughout a wide area to get involved and for the festival to cover two age groups.

He added: “We have designed the festival to showcase some of the talent that each club has at the two age groups, and it will be a really good 48 hours for the different clubs.

“I would like to thank the clubs for their participation and partnership in arranging the festival as well as the staff here who will be running the event alongside myself.

“Thanks must also go to the Highland Football Academy and their staff for making the venue available.”

