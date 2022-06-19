Future stars might emerge from Ross County’s Highland football festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County hope stars of the future might well emerge from the Highland Academy festival which the Scottish Premiership club is hosting early next month.

Under-14 and under-16 teams from throughout the Highlands and Islands will head for Dingwall for the first round of matches on the night of Friday, July 1, and the games will conclude the following evening.

Ross County, Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Clach, Orkney, Caithness United and Shetland will all be represented.

County have put the event together, which is aimed at showcasing the best the region has to offer at both age groups.

It will offer a stage for some of the exciting young talents from both across the mainland and islands.

Success stories of youths making cut

Staggies’ academy manager Gordon Duff highlighted several examples of local lads who have come from the area to cut it at senior level in recent years.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be hosting a festival that brings together so many clubs from across the region.

“We have seen over the years the strength of youth football in the Highlands and Islands and the pathways that can be created into professional football.

“You just need to look at the past 12 months and here at Ross County we have had Josh Reid play in our first-team who was a Dingwall boy, and his performances in the first-team here led to his move to Coventry City.

“We have also had Matthew Wright playing in the first-team last season and scoring against Rangers with Adam Mackinnon and Ross Munro also featuring in the first-team for Ross County.

“That is coupled with the successes at youth levels for all of the other clubs involved too. Hopefully this festival will see the next group of talented youngsters on display.”

Two days of football action for youths

Duff is delighted by the willingness of clubs throughout a wide area to get involved and for the festival to cover two age groups.

He added: “We have designed the festival to showcase some of the talent that each club has at the two age groups, and it will be a really good 48 hours for the different clubs.

“I would like to thank the clubs for their participation and partnership in arranging the festival as well as the staff here who will be running the event alongside myself.

“Thanks must also go to the Highland Football Academy and their staff for making the venue available.”