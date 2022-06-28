Defender George Harmon targets points and progress with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Defender George Harmon targets points and progress with Ross County

By Paul Chalk
June 28, 2022, 6:00 am
George Harmon with Yan Dhanda and Victor Loturi, who all joined Ross County last week.
George Harmon, centre, with Yan Dhanda, left, and Victor Loturi, who all joined Ross County last week.

George Harmon flourished in academy football in England – now he’s chasing points and prizes in the Premiership with Ross County.

The 21-year-old joined the Highlanders on a two-year contract last week, having shown his class with Oxford City, who he helped to into fifth spot in National League South last term.

The left-back came through the ranks at West Brom and was a mainstay of the Baggies’ under-18 and under-23 sides, featuring in Premier League 2 at only 17 years old.

Ross County defender George Harmon, left, at training last week in Dingwall.
Ross County defender George Harmon, left, at training last week in Dingwall.

Oxford took note of his performances as he racked up 67 appearances for West Brom’s under-23s in Premier League 2.

And, having spent a season at City where results mattered, he feels ready to have the same mindset in Scotland.

Men’s football real deal for defender

Switching to men’s football was a big learning curve for Harmon, but he feels better for the past 12 months’ experience.

He said: “It was a challenge, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a lot better, men’s football, compared to academy football. Sometimes academy football can be so-called fake football.

“The big teams want to pass out from the back, whereas in men’s football there is the need to get three points above all else. That’s one aspect I really took from last year.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Oxford and being able to play in front of a lot more fans than what you do in 23s football.

“It was a new experience all-round and it was about stepping up my game and changing it a little bit, making sure you use your body a bit better.

“It has improved me and hopefully prepared me for Scottish football, where the level is very good.

“With the players we’re bringing in and other teams are bringing in, the level will only get even better.

“We really need to make sure we have a good pre-season and be ready for when it kicks off.”

County’s facilities impress left-back

The chance to go full-time with County was a chance too good to ignore and Harmon cannot wait.

He said: “The one disappointment of last season for me was that it wasn’t full-time football.

“Now it is full-time again, I feel like I can kick on and improve even more than what I did last season.

“I’d only been here for 24 hours and I knew the facilities were fantastic, right on the doorstep of the pitch as well.

“That’s a nice insight into what I’m hopefully going to be playing on. The pitches, the gym, everything has been top quality.”

County are training in Verona, Italy, this week, and Harmon, speaking before jetting off, said: “It will be good to go away with them and get to know the lads a lot better, and build that team togetherness, especially with the new lads.

“We want to make sure we gel as best we can with the team.”

Harmon aiming high in Premiership

With the Dingwall team being the sixth-best team in Scotland last season, there are high hopes they can repeat the feat – or even better it – next term.

And Harmon wants to sample the feeling of being big-hitters in the top-flight.

He added: “Hopefully we go to the top half of the league in the split like we did last season, but we have to take every game as it comes. Three points after three points, hopefully.

“We don’t want to look too much at the table, just focus on ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]