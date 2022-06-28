Defender George Harmon targets points and progress with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Harmon flourished in academy football in England – now he’s chasing points and prizes in the Premiership with Ross County.

The 21-year-old joined the Highlanders on a two-year contract last week, having shown his class with Oxford City, who he helped to into fifth spot in National League South last term.

The left-back came through the ranks at West Brom and was a mainstay of the Baggies’ under-18 and under-23 sides, featuring in Premier League 2 at only 17 years old.

Oxford took note of his performances as he racked up 67 appearances for West Brom’s under-23s in Premier League 2.

And, having spent a season at City where results mattered, he feels ready to have the same mindset in Scotland.

Men’s football real deal for defender

Switching to men’s football was a big learning curve for Harmon, but he feels better for the past 12 months’ experience.

He said: “It was a challenge, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a lot better, men’s football, compared to academy football. Sometimes academy football can be so-called fake football.

“The big teams want to pass out from the back, whereas in men’s football there is the need to get three points above all else. That’s one aspect I really took from last year.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Oxford and being able to play in front of a lot more fans than what you do in 23s football.

“It was a new experience all-round and it was about stepping up my game and changing it a little bit, making sure you use your body a bit better.

“It has improved me and hopefully prepared me for Scottish football, where the level is very good.

“With the players we’re bringing in and other teams are bringing in, the level will only get even better.

“We really need to make sure we have a good pre-season and be ready for when it kicks off.”

County’s facilities impress left-back

The chance to go full-time with County was a chance too good to ignore and Harmon cannot wait.

He said: “The one disappointment of last season for me was that it wasn’t full-time football.

“Now it is full-time again, I feel like I can kick on and improve even more than what I did last season.

🚨𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐒🚨 George Harmon has today joined Ross County on a two-year deal, making him Malky Mackay's third addition of the Summer window at the Global Energy Stadium. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 22, 2022

“I’d only been here for 24 hours and I knew the facilities were fantastic, right on the doorstep of the pitch as well.

“That’s a nice insight into what I’m hopefully going to be playing on. The pitches, the gym, everything has been top quality.”

County are training in Verona, Italy, this week, and Harmon, speaking before jetting off, said: “It will be good to go away with them and get to know the lads a lot better, and build that team togetherness, especially with the new lads.

“We want to make sure we gel as best we can with the team.”

Harmon aiming high in Premiership

With the Dingwall team being the sixth-best team in Scotland last season, there are high hopes they can repeat the feat – or even better it – next term.

And Harmon wants to sample the feeling of being big-hitters in the top-flight.

🗣️𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬: 𝙂𝙚𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙚 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙤𝙣 Our newest recruit George Harmon sits down to discuss his move to the Highlands and joining Malky Mackay's Ross County! pic.twitter.com/FYGuFQOkza — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 22, 2022

He added: “Hopefully we go to the top half of the league in the split like we did last season, but we have to take every game as it comes. Three points after three points, hopefully.

“We don’t want to look too much at the table, just focus on ourselves.”