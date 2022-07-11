Dominic Samuel off to promising start in his mission to hit Ross County goal trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Dominic Samuel off to promising start in his mission to hit Ross County goal trail

By Andy Skinner
July 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:39 am
Dominic Samuel, right, netted for Ross County.
Dominic Samuel, right, netted for Ross County.

Ross County forward Dominic Samuel has started as he means to continue on the goal trail this season.

Samuel netted in County’s first competitive game of the season on Saturday, to salvage a 1-1 draw against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Staggies went on to claim the bonus point with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win.

Englishman Samuel netted just once in 12 starts and 19 substitute appearances last season, but looks upon the new campaign as a fresh opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet more regularly.

Samuel said: “As a striker, no matter what game it is – whether it is a league or cup game – you want to get on the scoresheet. That’s going to be my main objective this year.

“I would use any opportunity to try and get more goals, whether it’s a friendly or a league game.

Malky Mackay speaks to Ross County’s players.

“Personally as a striker I just want to get the goals in every game no matter what.

“It took me a while last season, after coming up from England.

“It is quite tough, you do need to toughen up. It’s not as pretty but in football you need to learn to adapt quick.

“Last season I was learning and taking things on, and I hope to take that experience into this season.”

Samuel relieved to claim two points from difficult afternoon

Although County were unable to make a winning start against Highland League opposition, Samuel was pleased to get two points on the board after the Staggies had found themselves behind to the Jags.

The 28-year-old added: “The conditions were difficult and teams in a lower division have a point to prove.

“Fair play to them, they didn’t give us an easy game, they didn’t give us a yard. It was all about us trying to find a way to get a win.

“In these games early in the season, the main thing is finding your feet and getting the minutes in.

“At the same time, it’s the same objective – to get the win no matter who you are playing.

“The pitch played a part but as professionals we need to adapt and I think that’s what we did.

“It’s a fairly new team getting to know each other, but the main thing is we came here and got two points.”

New additions gelling into Mackay’s side

County boss Malky Mackay has made eight new additions so far, with the bulk of his signings coming from English football.

Former Gillingham attacker Samuel has seen encouraging signs from some of the Staggies’ new faces.

He added: “We have these cup games early on before the season actually starts. It’s important we get to play each other and get to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Owura Edwards is among Ross County’s new signings.

“If we need to work on things we can work on things, but the main thing is winning early doors as well.

“That’s a good mindset to have going into the season.

“We have quite a few boys from England in the squad, so it’s going to take them a little while to catch on.

“With the talent we’ve got I’m sure it won’t be a problem.

“I can see where our threats can come from. It’s still early doors, and from what they are doing now, I can only imagine what they will be like in a few weeks or months as the season goes on.

“There are exciting things to come but it’s important we keep grounded and keep working.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]