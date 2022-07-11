Dominic Samuel off to promising start in his mission to hit Ross County goal trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County forward Dominic Samuel has started as he means to continue on the goal trail this season.

Samuel netted in County’s first competitive game of the season on Saturday, to salvage a 1-1 draw against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Staggies went on to claim the bonus point with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win.

Englishman Samuel netted just once in 12 starts and 19 substitute appearances last season, but looks upon the new campaign as a fresh opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet more regularly.

Samuel said: “As a striker, no matter what game it is – whether it is a league or cup game – you want to get on the scoresheet. That’s going to be my main objective this year.

“I would use any opportunity to try and get more goals, whether it’s a friendly or a league game.

“Personally as a striker I just want to get the goals in every game no matter what.

“It took me a while last season, after coming up from England.

“It is quite tough, you do need to toughen up. It’s not as pretty but in football you need to learn to adapt quick.

“Last season I was learning and taking things on, and I hope to take that experience into this season.”

Samuel relieved to claim two points from difficult afternoon

Although County were unable to make a winning start against Highland League opposition, Samuel was pleased to get two points on the board after the Staggies had found themselves behind to the Jags.

The 28-year-old added: “The conditions were difficult and teams in a lower division have a point to prove.

“Fair play to them, they didn’t give us an easy game, they didn’t give us a yard. It was all about us trying to find a way to get a win.

“In these games early in the season, the main thing is finding your feet and getting the minutes in.

“At the same time, it’s the same objective – to get the win no matter who you are playing.

“The pitch played a part but as professionals we need to adapt and I think that’s what we did.

“It’s a fairly new team getting to know each other, but the main thing is we came here and got two points.”

New additions gelling into Mackay’s side

County boss Malky Mackay has made eight new additions so far, with the bulk of his signings coming from English football.

Former Gillingham attacker Samuel has seen encouraging signs from some of the Staggies’ new faces.

He added: “We have these cup games early on before the season actually starts. It’s important we get to play each other and get to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

“If we need to work on things we can work on things, but the main thing is winning early doors as well.

“That’s a good mindset to have going into the season.

“We have quite a few boys from England in the squad, so it’s going to take them a little while to catch on.

“With the talent we’ve got I’m sure it won’t be a problem.

“I can see where our threats can come from. It’s still early doors, and from what they are doing now, I can only imagine what they will be like in a few weeks or months as the season goes on.

“There are exciting things to come but it’s important we keep grounded and keep working.”