Malky Mackay shares Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s drive in demanding best standards at Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists he shares the same unrelenting drive for improvement that Ange Postecoglou has shown at Celtic.

County host the Premiership champions in their first home game of the league season on Saturday.

The Staggies are aiming to get off the mark following their opening 2-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle, while Celtic started with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

Following the Parkhead encounter, Postecoglou described his side as being wasteful and hinted they needed to show more focus in front of goal.

Celtic make the trip to Dingwall on the back of an impressive 33-match unbeaten league run which stretches back to September last year.

Although expectation levels are markedly different at both clubs, Mackay insists he will not stop demanding a higher standard from his players.

Mackay said: “At any club at the moment, you’re seeing a lot of new players. Clubs are bringing in new squads, people are getting thrown in and some will settle, others won’t.

“Clubs won’t really know who the opposition player is because they haven’t seen a lot on them.

“There’s a lot of that going on through the league, and I don’t think that’s any different at Celtic.

“It’s like anything, we all take time to settle into the rhythm and the routine of the season, and no matter how smoothly your pre-season has gone with people getting to know each other and the manager’s thoughts, I can see why Ange was critical of his team.

“I was critical of mine, I’m sure every manager was. As a manager you are always looking for the next thing you can find in the team to make better.

“There’s a relentless nature to trying to be better. People can say a team was terrific, but if you’re the manager you will be saying you need to do this or that better. It’s the nature of it.”

Hoops’ capture of O’Riley highlights wise recruitment

Among Celtic’s standout performers in their victory over the Dons was midfielder Matt O’Riley, whose corner set up Stephen Welsh’s opening goal.

The 21-year-old has been a highly successful addition following his reported £1.5 million move from MK Dons in January.

Mackay is well aware of the English market, having managed Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

The bulk of Mackay’s additions since taking over at Victoria Park last summer have come from south of the border.

The Staggies boss insists the Hoops’ capture of O’Riley is a shining example of thorough recruitment paying off.

He added: “He is one of those diamonds you talk about finding.

“Matt O’Riley is of the sort we used to talk about, certainly at my first club Watford.

“We had very little money and it was a club teetering on the brink of administration.

“The club had a Category One academy, so my remit was to bring through academy prospects. We also brought in X-factor loan players – which at the time we could, we ended up with 15 over two years and I think 10 of them have gone on to become England internationals.

“We would also go and find lower league diamonds.

“They are not easy to get, and right now even less so because the world is looking for Jamie Vardy.

“We almost got Vardy, it was ourselves and Leicester who bid for him as a non-league player at Fleetwood.

“The fact that they’ve gone and found Matt O’Riley is a fantastic piece of business, because I think he’s a wonderful young player.

“It’s a credit to Ange and the football club’s tentacles to make sure that they get one like that as well as opposed to paying big money for everybody.”