Ben Purrington eager to end Ross County’s wait for Premiership points

Ben Purrington does not want to delay the kick starting of Ross County’s season any further.

The Staggies have lost their opening three matches against Hearts, Celtic and St Mirren, and are the only team in the Premiership yet to register a point.

Malky Mackay’s men take on newly-promoted Kilmarnock at Victoria Park today.

Although he insists it is far too early to panic, defender Purrington is eager to produce points to show for his side’s displays.

Purrington said: “It’s early days. There are loads of games to play, and loads of points that are available to pick up.

“The majority of people in the squad have probably been in positions like this when you maybe get off to a bad start.

“In England, I have seen teams struggle up until Christmas and then have a really good run to finish in the play-off positions.

“The manager has put his message to us that we’ve just got to kick on now. We can’t go on putting on positive performances but not getting results, because the be all and end all is obviously winning games.

“We have to trust the process and hopefully there’s enough quality to be more than comfortable.

“It was 10 games without a win last year. It just shows you can pick up results, and once you get into a little rhythm hopefully things start flowing along.

“We wouldn’t ever hope that it would be the case this year, but last year does prove you can get out of a situation like that and finish in the top-six.”

New arrivals taking time to adapt to Scottish football

Defender Purrington is among 10 summer arrivals at Dingwall, all of which have come from outwith Scottish football.

He made the move from Charlton Athletic, having made more than 200 senior appearances during his career in England.

The 26-year-old is confident the new-look squad will adapt to the challenges of the Scottish game.

He added: “It’s very different, having spent my whole career down south.

“I’d say it’s probably a higher tempo. We are playing against some really good teams in the top-flight of Scottish football.

“The players are going to be good, and the teams are going to be well drilled.

“We have had some tough games at the start of the season against Hearts and Celtic, and then it was a disappointing result at the weekend.

“There are a lot of new players up here, with a lot of people adapting to the league.

“We’ve just got to try and adapt as quick as we can, improve every day, and hopefully we can get some positive results soon.”

Purrington focused on Staggies’ own performance against Killie

Kilmarnock make the trip north fresh from a heavy 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Celtic last weekend.

Purrington is not reading into the result ahead of the visit of Derek McInnes’ men.

He added: “When you play Celtic, it’s not a free hit but it’s one of those where they are expected to win the game.

“I don’t know whether it plays on their minds at all. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves.

“If we can put in positive performances ourselves, it should take care of itself.

“We do all our pre-match and tactical side, but we will just focus on getting ourselves right rather than focusing on the opposition.”