SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Beauly full forward David MacLean

Beauly’s David MacLean is the latest player to go under the Shinty Spotlight.

The 31-year-old full forward discusses here the highs, lows and dramas he’s experienced in the sport.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I was maybe just four-years-old, but I remember going down the road on the bus to Inveraray with the senior team, who my father (Stephen MacLean, or ‘Murph’) played for.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

I remember this vividly. It was against Lovat, our nearest rivals, in the Lovat Cup. I was 15 at the time and the manager (Ian Petrie) told me I was going on. I thought he was joking, to be honest. But I went on and we won 2-1.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

I had a few seasons down at Newtonmore, so lifting the Camanachd Cup in 2017 was my best moment. We won 3-2 against Lovat in Inverness.

And the worst?

It would have to be the 2013 Balliemore Cup final when, playing for Beauly, we got beat 4-2 by Bute at Ballachulish. It was an awful day all round. We just never turned up – it was a sore one.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

I have broken both hands in two different injuries. One was only last year and I recovered not too badly from that, but those were my worst injuries to date.

Who is the joker in the team?

I agree with our captain Conor Ross, who told you earlier this season the joker at our club is Ryan Mackay.

What is your favourite away ground?

I like Caberfeidh’s Castle Leod. It’s a great setting for shinty with a great surface and a terrific venue to play at. I’ve always enjoyed it there.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison dominates games and his supply to the forward line is just fantastic. He’s an all-round good guy as well, so he’d be my pick.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

In the Lovat Cup, the year after I made my debut, I scored as a 16-year-old at Balgate. It was my first goal in front of a big crowd and it was a nice moment, because I was playing alongside my father as well. It was a good goal too, so I enjoyed it. It was a good day.

Describe the sport in three words?

Community, passion and friendships.