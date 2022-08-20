SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Beauly full forward David MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Beauly full forward David MacLean

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Beauly's David MacLean. Picture - Neil Paterson
Beauly's David MacLean. Picture - Neil Paterson

Beauly’s David MacLean is the latest player to go under the Shinty Spotlight.

The 31-year-old full forward discusses here the highs, lows and dramas he’s experienced in the sport.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I was maybe just four-years-old, but I remember going down the road on the bus to Inveraray with the senior team, who my father (Stephen MacLean, or ‘Murph’) played for.

Who was senior debut against and what was the result?

I remember this vividly. It was against Lovat, our nearest rivals, in the Lovat Cup. I was 15 at the time and the manager (Ian Petrie) told me I was going on. I thought he was joking, to be honest. But I went on and we won 2-1.

What is your best moment in shinty so far?

I had a few seasons down at Newtonmore, so lifting the Camanachd Cup in 2017 was my best moment. We won 3-2 against Lovat in Inverness.

And the worst?

It would have to be the 2013 Balliemore Cup final when, playing for Beauly, we got beat 4-2 by Bute at Ballachulish. It was an awful day all round. We just never turned up – it was a sore one.

What is the worst injury you have suffered?

I have broken both hands in two different injuries. One was only last year and I recovered not too badly from that, but those were my worst injuries to date.

Who is the joker in the team?

I agree with our captain Conor Ross, who told you earlier this season the joker at our club is Ryan Mackay.

David MacLean in celebratory mode for Beauly.

What is your favourite away ground?

I like Caberfeidh’s Castle Leod. It’s a great setting for shinty with a great surface and a terrific venue to play at. I’ve always enjoyed it there.

Who is the rival player you would have loved in your team and why?

Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison dominates games and his supply to the forward line is just fantastic. He’s an all-round good guy as well, so he’d be my pick.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

In the Lovat Cup, the year after I made my debut, I scored as a 16-year-old at Balgate. It was my first goal in front of a big crowd and it was a nice moment, because I was playing alongside my father as well. It was a good goal too, so I enjoyed it. It was a good day.

Describe the sport in three words?

Community, passion and friendships.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Kingussie's James Falconer under pressure from Craig Easton (Oban).
Shinty: Duo to miss Artemis Macaulay Cup final - after suffering freak injuries involving…
0
Skye Ladies were one of the hosts of Cornwall Shinty Club recently and the players are pictured here after the match.
Cornwall Shinty Club forge friendships on summer anniversary tour visit to West Highlands
0
Kingussie's Lee Bain (second right) is congratulated on his spectacular goal.
Shinty: Kingussie defeat Oban 4-1 to reach Camanachd Cup final
Newtonmore's Rory Kennedy, right, in action against Kingussie.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Newtonmore full-back Rory Kennedy
0
Scott MacKillop, of Oban Camanachd, left.
Shinty: Oban defender's mad dash from maternity hospital in Paisley to Camanachd Cup semi-final…
0
Kingussie shinty
Shinty: Kingussie's Fraser Munro out of Camanachd Cup semi-final after breaking forearm
Lovat's Mark MacLachlan (right) celebrates the winning goal with Martain Mainland.
Shinty: Roofer Mark MacLachlan is again Lovat's man for the big occassion with last-gasp…
0
Kinlochshiel's Alaina MacLennan, left.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kinlochshiel Ladies wing centre Alaina MacLennan
0
Kyles' Andrew King, left.
Shinty: Kyles Athletics veteran Andy King to break off from Skye holiday for Camanachd…
0
Getting in a tangle: Lovat's Graeme MacMillan with Kieran Macpherson (Kingussie). Kingussie v Lovat in the Artemis MacAulay Cup semi final (North), played at Braeview, Beauly.
Shinty: Lovat's Craig Mainland faces race against time to be fit for Camanachd Cup…

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0