Malky Mackay feels Ross County need more players to show they are ‘undroppable’

Malky Mackay is calling for more players to make themselves indispensable in Ross County’s starting line-up.

The Staggies return to action away to St Johnstone on Saturday, following the postponement of last weekend’s action due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

County have taken four points from a difficult opening six games, netting late to draw 1-1 with Aberdeen last time out.

Mackay, who added 10 new faces during the summer, feels he has a core of players who have made themselves fixtures in his side.

The Staggies boss feels more players need to make a stronger case for selection in the coming weeks.

Mackay said: “We’ve had Celtic twice, Rangers and Hearts, so this is a period where we have a run of games against the other teams in the league.

“The guys are starting to get to know each other reasonably well. It’s finding a consistent 11 on the pitch.

“I’m really happy with the strength in depth, and the fact that we are putting ones on that are as good as the ones coming off.

“What I want now are for people to stand up and say ‘you can’t drop me’. I’ve got a few like that, but I want more like that – actually I want them all like that.

“We’re not quite there yet, but there’s still that inconsistency from a few.

“In the wide areas you’re always going to get that, and I’ve got at least four out there with pace and a bit of guile which is great.

“It’s a new group, so we’ve just got to get them into the way of things.”

Consistent team will bring consistent performances, says Mackay

Mackay has been encouraged with the way his new recruits have settled into Scottish football, but insists he has yet to reach a point where his team virtually picks itself.

He added: “There came a point last year where we clearly had 12 or 13 you could call the starters, and the other ones were going to be on the bench.

“I can’t say that at the moment, but what I want to do is get to a group where whoever is on the pitch, I know what I’m getting in a consistent fashion.

“At the same time I’m delighted with the application of everyone here, and they’ve all got into the way of things and how we train.

“They’re all starting to get into the patterns of play, how we like to do things, and getting to know the lie of the land in the league.”

Depth is key for Staggies boss

Mackay says all players in his squad must be ready to perform when called upon, regardless of how regularly they have featured.

He added: “At any point, anything can happen.

“We had the two sending offs to Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan which were thrown up all of a sudden, and we had a couple of injuries to Connor Randall and George Harmon.

“The next minute, we have lost two full backs and we’ve got two goalkeepers on the bench.

“We have got 18 or 19 players, but I think there has only been one week where I’ve actually had to be really disappointed at having to drop someone off the bench when it meant something to them.

“I had to drop David Cancola off the bench in a judgment call. I pulled him aside and said it could have been anyone. It had no effect on my thoughts on him, because the following week he ended up starting.

“That’s the explanation to all of them.”