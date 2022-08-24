Ross County: Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin accept two-match bans – and will miss games against Rangers and Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County players Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin have both accepted two-match bans following charges by the SFA Compliance Officer.

Callachan was sent off after being booked twice against Kilmarnock on Sunday. The midfielder was shown a first card by referee David Munro for a tackle on Ryan Alebiosu, before being booked again for a handball late in the game.

Defender Baldwin received a retrospective red card, after he was originally booked for a second-half challenge on Killie midfielder Kerr McInroy.

We can confirm that following charges by the SFA Compliance Officer, Jack Baldwin & Ross Callachan have accepted two-match bans. Both players will miss our upcoming matches with Rangers & Celtic. pic.twitter.com/hGDInOt46g — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 24, 2022

Both players will now miss the Staggies next two games, which include a trip to face Rangers in the league this weekend and a league cup-clash with Celtic at Victoria Park next Wednesday.