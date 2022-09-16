Ross County manager Malky Mackay praises St Johnstone for staying loyal to Callum Davidson during difficult season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay praises St Johnstone for staying loyal to Callum Davidson during difficult season

By Andy Skinner
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Malky Mackay (left) and Callum Davidson.
Malky Mackay (left) and Callum Davidson.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is pleased St Johnstone stayed true to tradition by keeping faith in Callum Davidson last season.

Saints host the Staggies in Saturday’s Premiership fixture, with Scottish football making its return following a brief shutdown due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although Davidson led Saints to a remarkable cup double in his first season in charge, the Perth outfit toiled against the threat of relegation throughout most of last term.

They ultimately remained in the top flight, courtesy of a play-off final victory over Caley Thistle.

Mackay believes weaker chairmen could have folded under the pressure that came the way of Steve Brown, who has continued to give Davidson his backing into the new campaign.

Mackay said: “I’ve got great respect for Callum. He did something for St Johnstone that, in my opinion, will never be achieved again.

Callum Davidson celebrates winning the Scottish Cup in 2021.

“Come the end of that season, they lost two or three really important players.

“Last season was a tough ride for him. I’m glad he got through it and they stayed up.

“I’m not surprised, but I’m also glad that the Browns stayed true to generally what they have been as an ownership of the football club, in terms of their loyalty to managers.

“You could have seen other clubs doing something different there, and I’m glad that didn’t happen and they didn’t bow to pressure at times. There was a tough period for him last year.”

Mackay braced for different Saints test this season

County enjoyed the upper hand over Saints last season, taking seven points from a possible nine.

Mackay anticipates a different challenge this time around.

He added: “Clearly there has been a bit of backing, because some experienced players have been brought into the club again.

“That changes the dynamics of that team again. That’s not last year’s team, and it will be a tough game for us down there as any away game is.

“We’ve got to go down there and make sure we compete to start with, and see where it goes. We will look to have minutes of quality, and negate theirs.”

New faces add to Saints’ attacking threat

Saints added fresh attacking threats before the summer transfer deadline, with Connor McLennan brought in on loan from Aberdeen and Nicky Clark signing permanently from Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s Connor McLennan is on loan at St Johnstone.

The pair got their McDiarmid Park careers off to a flying start, by helping Davidson’s men defeat St Mirren 3-0 in their last outing.

Mackay expects to face a confident side, adding: “There was that first few weeks of the window, then it seemed to calm down.

“Then in the last couple of days of the window we saw a flurry again when various teams brought in two or three.

“It’s going to be another month or six weeks before we see everyone start to settle, everybody knows what people can do and how teams are playing.

“Most games are like this just now. We need to make sure, like everywhere, we do our work on every team we play against.”

